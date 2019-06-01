Village bank robber displayed knife

BY GABE HERMAN | There was a bank robbery on Thurs., May 30, at the Chase branch at Sixth Ave. and W. Fourth St., police said.

Around 5:40 p.m., a man entered the bank, at 340 Sixth Ave. He approached a teller and displayed the butt of a knife sticking out of his front pants waistband. He also passed a note demanding cash while also doing so verbally.

The teller complied and the man took about $1,125 in cash, then fled on foot, heading west on Cornelia St. He was last seen there discarding his clothes and property in the street near 12 Cornelia St.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who they said is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

