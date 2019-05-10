Two wounded in shooting outside S.O.B.’s

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Two men were shot during a fight outside S.O.B.’s music club early Thursday morning, police said.

According to the New York Post, the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, approached the crowd and started firing bullets around 1:40 a.m. in front of the club, at Varick and Houston Sts. A 26-year-old was wounded in the chest and abdomen while a 29-year-old was struck in his upper thigh, according to police, the Post reported.

Police said the gunman fired four to five shots.

The victims were treated at Bellevue Hospital and reportedly expected to survive.

The suspect fled westbound on Houston St. He was described as a male black with his hair in braids, wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, authorities said.

S.O.B.’s, which stands for Sounds of Brazil, previously was rocked by a shooting on Sept. 12, 2013.

Four people suffered nonfatal bullet wounds — two with leg wounds, two others with graze wounds — in that incident, which sparked a chaotic, mad rush for the exit by frightened clubgoers, during which some were trampled and left with cuts.

The shots, reportedly from a single gunman, broke out just after midnight, right before the rapper Fat Trel was set to take the stage to perform cuts from his new mixtape, “SDMG” (Sex, Drugs, Money, Guns).