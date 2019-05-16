Raunchy robber on the R train

BY GABE HERMAN | Police said they are looking for a man in connection with a robbery and criminal sex act that occurred on a subway car in Lower Manhattan.

The incident happened on Sun., May 12, at 11:30 p.m., according to police.

A 21-year-old woman fell asleep on an uptown R train near the Whitehall St. station. A man then woke her up and demanded a sex act in exchange for the return of her cell phone, which he had taken while she was asleep.

A struggle ensued between them after the guy tried to take additional property from the woman. But he wasn’t able to take anything else and fled at the Canal St. station with the woman’s cell phone.

E.M.S. medics responded and took the woman to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.