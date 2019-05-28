Pols: Allow Pr. 40 offices, add field space

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | As expected, the legislative amendments being proposed by state lawmakers for Pier 40 include allowing commercial office development on the jumbo-sized W. Houston St. pier.

However, the modifications also call for bumping up the amount of the pier’s playing-field space by 23 percent.

Assemblymember Deborah Glick released the draft legislative proposal last Thursday afternoon.

Pier 40 is one of two remaining “commercial nodes” permitted to generate additional revenue for Hudson River Park. Any changes to permit currently prohibited uses — such as commercial offices — on the 14-acre Lower West Side pier must come from changes in the Hudson River Park Act of 1998 passed by the state Legislature.

The Hudson River Park Trust, the waterfront park’s governing state-city authority, favors adding office use as a dependable revenue generator at Pier 40, which currently boasts parking as its main moneymaker. According the Park Act, the park is supposed to be financially self-sustaining “to the extent practicable.”

In a first-of-its-kind process, local lawmakers and/or their representatives have been meeting regularly since the start of the year to hash out development guidelines for Pier 40.

The Trust wants to pass the amendments during the current legislative session, which runs through the end of June.

The politicians noted they used the groundwork laid by the Community Board 2 Future of Pier 40 Working Group, which was started in 2017, as a template for their discussions.

“It is imperative that if any changes are made to the Hudson River Park Act that will allow for future development at Pier 40,” Glick said, “they must evoke the desires of the greater community of residents and park users while also contributing to the financial stability of the park in the future. My colleagues and I have worked this year to find a suitable solution to the issues seen at Pier 40. Any potential changes to the Hudson River Park Act must reflect a community-driven solution at Pier 40, and the draft legislation shared here, based on many months of community input, proposes to achieve that goal.”

Among the proposed measure’s stipulations is that no commercial office on Pier 40 exceed 700,000 square feet in size. Specifically, the modification’s language refers to allowing “business, professional or governmental office space.”

Another proposed regulation change is that no structure on the pier would be allowed to exceed 88 feet in height.

The proposed modifications would also increase the lease term for developers of Pier 40 to 49 years, with the option of one 25-year renewal.

No doubt pleasing local youth sports leagues, the proposed changes also would see the minimum amount of passive and active public open space on the pier increased. Right now, under the existing Park Act, a minimum of 50 percent of the pier’s footprint (or equivalent amount of space located throughout the pier structure on different floors) must be reserved for such uses. Under the draft proposal, that number would be boosted to 65 percent.

The lawmakers are asking members of the public to give their opinions on the proposed amendments. Comments may be submitted at the public forum on Pier 40 on Tues., May 28, at the 75 Morton St. middle school, M.S. 297. The politicians are encouraging people to submit written comments, noting that time at the forum is limited. To RSVP for the forum and to submit written comments, click here.