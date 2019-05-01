Police Blotter (The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express) Week of May 2, 2019

First Precinct

Sexy shoplift

Police said four women robbed $2,323 worth of items from the Victoria’s Secret, at 591 Broadway in Soho, on Wed., April 24, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A store employee told police that four women stuffed 18 pairs of leggings and an additional 18 pieces of lingerie into their bags before leaving the store.

Phone filchers

A 39-year-old man walking home on Tues., April 23, around 11:45 p.m. told police a man punched him in the back of the head as he was passing under scaffolding near 88 Prince St.

The victim said, upon turning around, he saw two black men, one of whom allegedly said, “Give me everything you have.” The victim started to run away, but soon noticed one of the muggers had taken his cell phone.

The victim, who said he experienced a similar incident in June 2012, tried tracking his phone on Find My iPhone, but the phone was listed offline in the app.

Both thieves were described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Boutique swipe

The Tomorrowland boutique, at 476 Broome St., was robbed Mon., April 22, around 4:45 p.m. Police said a white woman, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, entered the store and removed $1,015 worth of items from a shelf before fleeing with the two items in hand.

She was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a sweater and red sneakers and toting a white bag.

Targeted Target

Police arrested a couple for allegedly robbing the Target at 255 Greenwich St. on Sun., April 14, around noon.

The police report states Javier Santiago, 34, and Jalice Antonetti, 29, with two small children in tow, removed 56 items from store shelves and concealed them in a backpack and baby stroller.

The store reported the $1,600 worth of items missing the next day.

The pair were arrested on Sun., April 21.

Took from till

A 19-year-old employee at the same Target store was arrested Thurs., April 25, for reportedly stealing $5,300 from cash registers between April 15 and April 22. Police said that the store manager caught him after reviewing security footage. Daquan Johnakin was busted soon after police were alerted.

Vendor assault

A 31-year-old food-truck worker was assaulted Tues., April 16, at 6 p.m. near Maiden Lane and South St. by someone he knew, police said.

According to police, Mohamad Mohamad, 32, struck the victim in the head and face with a chair multiple times. The victim was transported to Downtown Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Mohamed was arrested at the scene. It’s unclear what caused the incident.

Sixth Precinct

Car mugging

Police are looking for a man who stole another guy’s car right out from under him on Fri., April 13, around 8:50 p.m., in front of 19 Greenwich Ave.

Police said that a white man, between the ages of 20 and 30, got into a verbal argument with a 36-year-old man. Things escalated when the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim and forcibly removed him from his 2016 Toyota S.U.V.

The suspect then pushed the victim away from the vehicle before hopping into it himself and driving off eastbound on Eighth St.

The victim was reportedly not seriously injured.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a hooded jacket, black mask, black jeans and black sneakers.

M&M-asturbator

Police said a man with a green M&M bag and sporting a Mets cap flashed and masturbated in front of a 33-year-old woman at the Eighth Ave./14th St. subway station on Sun., April 7, at 9:20 a.m.

According to cops, the victim saw the jerk with his hands in the groin area of his pants before he jumped a turnstile and exposed himself to her before fleeing toward the Uptown A/C/E platform.

He is described as Hispanic, 40 to 50 years old.

WiFi rampage ends

A suspect accused of smashing 42 LinkNYC Wi-Fi kiosk screens with “bricks and other blunt objects” in Greenwich Village, Chelsea and Midtown between April 16 and 23 was arrested Wed., April 24, around 2:30 after being recognized by police on Eighth Ave. near W. 40th St.

Police said Juan Rodriguez, 41, was living in a men’s shelter on First Ave. prior to his arrest and was previously arrested more than 40 times for mostly drug-related offenses. It’s still unclear if there was a motive behind the bizarre string of attacks.

Raising cane

A 65-year-old man was threatened by a 48-year-old during a verbal argument on Wed., April 24, around 4:30 p.m. in front of 97 Greenwich Ave., police said.

The report indicates the younger guy was waving in cane in the older man’s face and told him, “I know you have money on you, I’m gonna take you money. You’re gonna be my first victim today,” and “I’m gonna kick you ass.”

When police arrived at the scene, they reported observing the suspect rolling a joint in open public view. Bryant Rhames was arrested at the scene with the cane and pot submitted as evidence. The two men had no previous contact, and it is unclear what caused the altercation.

Ninth Precinct

Two Boots burglar

Police said that on Sat., March 30, around 4 a.m., an unidentified man entered through the side door of Two Boots Pizza, at 42 Avenue A, and went into the basement office. There he removed $2,200 and electronic equipment before fleeing.

The person wanted for questioning is described as Hispanic, last seen wearing a light-colored hooded jacket and pants.

10th Precinct

Friend fracas

There was an assault last Sunday inside the Chelsea Music Hall, at 407 W. 15th St., between Ninth and Tenth Aves., after an argument broke out between two friends, according to police.

On April 28 at 1:45 a.m., a 31-year-old man said that after the altercation started, the other man punched him several times on the left side of his face, on the right arm and on the right ear.

The victim was left with pain on the left side of his face, and scratches and swelling on his arm and ear. He refused medical attention at the scene.

The case remains open. The attacker is identified only by his first name, Julio, and is described as white Hispanic.

Cart cad

A harassment violation was reported against a food vendor at W. 34th St. between 10th and 11th Aves. last Sunday, police said.

On April 28 at 12:30 p.m., a 35-year-old woman said she the vendor $20, but he refused to serve her because he didn’t have any change. Then the vendor reportedly began to push and harass the woman, and block her from walking away.

Fare flap

A taxi driver was assaulted at the corner of W. 23rd St. and Ninth Ave. on April 26, according to police.

Last Friday at 7 p.m., the 47-year-old cabbie dropped off a customer at that corner and a dispute followed about the cab fare. The passenger, a 38-year-old man, tried to go to the bank and the driver took a photo of him, which caused the situation to escalate into a physical dispute. The passenger punched the driver on the right side of his face, causing swelling and pain. Pablo Sande Garcia was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Rico Burney,

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson