Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express), Week of May 30, 2019

First Precinct

Subway grab

There was a forcible touching incident in the Chambers St. I.R.T. subway station, police said. On Mon., April 29, around 9:05 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was standing beside the MetroCard vending machine, when a man approached from behind and grabbed her buttocks. The guy then fled in an unknown direction. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is described as about age 30, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and maroon pants, white sneakers and a green baseball hat.

Fifth Precinct

Forcible touching

There was a forcible touching incident on an Uptown 4 train in Lower Manhattan earlier this month, police said. On Fri., May 17, around 4:15 p.m., a 53-year-old female passenger was onboard the train, when a man rubbed his groin area against her rear. The woman confronted the man after he grabbed her buttocks three times. The perp followed the victim off the train when it arrived at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station. The man then fled the station on an Uptown 6 train. Police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, and last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket and multicolored sneakers.

Sixth Precinct

Robbery pattern

Police are looking for at least two teens wanted in connection with a pair of Downtown robberies.

Police said that on Thurs., May 9, around 4:40 p.m., a 48-year-old man was talking on his cell phone in front of 15 Park Row, when he approached by several teenagers, one of whom took the man’s cell phone and fled. All the individuals also fled in unknown direction.

Police are connecting the above incident to the robbery of an Uber driver in the Village on Thurs., May 16, around 5 p.m. In that incident, the 22-year-old Uber driver reportedly picked up the two individuals at the corner of Washington Square North and University Place. Several other individuals then also attempted to enter the vehicle and the driver told them to get out, sparking a dispute.

A female member of the group then punched the driver in the face while another female removed the driver’s ear pods. A third individual held the driver’s arm while removing his ear pod charger box, before they all fled toward Fifth Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Village burglary

Laptops and jewelry

There was a burglary in a building near Washington and Horatio Sts. last month, police said. On Fri., April 26, around 3:44 p.m., a man used an unknown object to pry open the front door of the building. While inside the building, he took laptops and jewelry totaling around $13,600. He fled in an unknown direction. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as elderly, with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing an olive-colored coat, dark pants and black shoes.

Seventh Precinct

Buddha bash

A criminal-mischief incident occurred recently in front of 15 Pike St., between Henry St. and East Broadway, at the Sung Tak Buddhist Association, according to police.

On Sat., May 18, around 7:40 p.m., an unidentified person jumped over a locked gate and smashed a Buddha statue with an unknown object before fleeing on foot northbound on Pike St. and East Broadway. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as in his 20s and last seen sporting white pants and a black shirt.

Ninth Precinct

Liquor robbery

Police said St. Mark’s Wine & Liquor Store, at 16 St. Mark’s Place, was robbed on Mon., April 29, at 8:50 p.m.

In the incident, an unidentified man approached a 50-year-old male store clerk and chatted him up as three sidekicks removed $60 worth of liquor without paying, according to a report. The clerk confronted them and one of them struck him in the face with a bottle, before they fled eastbound on St. Mark’s Place toward Tompkins Square Park. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police described one suspect as a black male, wearing a black knit cap and camouflage pants. The second suspect is described as a male Hispanic, last seen wearing a black Philadelphia Flyers sweatshirt and black knit cap. The third suspect is said to be a light-complexioned male Hispanic, who was toting a book bag. The fourth suspect, police said, is a female Hispanic with short dark hair, last seen wearing a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

10th Precinct

Hits hack

A cabbie was attacked Fri., May 24, at the corner of 12th Ave. and W. 29th St., police said. The 42-year-old yellow cab driver said he was driving a male passenger about 2 a.m., when he told the fare, “Please don’t disturb me.” But the passenger became aggressive and reached through the partition, punching the hack in the head, on his right temple, causing swelling and pain. Dwayne Holmberg, 51, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Snaps over snapshots

There was an assault after a car accident at Tenth Ave. and W. 42nd St. last week, according to police. On Fri., May 24, at 8:30 a.m., two men reportedly had a fender bender. One of the men, 39, said he got out to take photos of his car and the other car. But the other car’s driver reportedly got into his face and slapped him with an open hand on the left side of his face, causing pain and swelling. Video footage of the incident was recorded by a bystander witness. Timothy Patrick, 49, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Ensure boost

There was a shoplifting incident at the CVS at 500 W. 23rd St., at Tenth Ave., last Friday, according to a police report. On May 24, around 9 p.m., two men stole several items from the store, including six 12-packs of Ensure Protein Shakes, and 10 6-packs of Ensure Plus bottles. The total value of the stolen products was $240. The pair put the items in suitcases and a backpack and left the store without paying.

One of the men was stopped by officers during a canvass of the area, and was positively identified by a store employee who was a witness to the alleged shoplifting. The man was in possession of one suitcase containing stolen Ensure drinks. Police searched him and found him in possession of alleged controlled substances.

Luis Perez, 40, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny, and all of the stolen items were recovered. His accomplice was not caught.

Elevator grope

There was a forcible touching incident inside 317 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., on Wed., May 15, police said. Around 10:40 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was standing in an elevator at the address when an unidentified man squeezed her buttocks, then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured. Police released a surveillance image of the wanted man, who is described as in his 20s, and last seen in a black jacket and carrying a duffel bag.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson