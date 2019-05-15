Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of May 16, 2019

20th Precinct

Makeup job

An Upper West Side CVS Pharmacy was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of makeup products.

On April 26, at 3 p.m., a man walked into the chain pharmacy at 200 West End Ave., at W. 70th St., and began taking items off the shelves and placing them under his jacket. The man, estimated to be in his mid-40s, then walked out the door without paying. He made off with 35 Maybelline products, 70 Revlon products, 35 Covergirl products and 30 Olay products, all worth a total of $2,314.

Bad allergies

A couple walked into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of over-the-counter allergy medication.

On April 28, at 7:30 p.m. a 35-year-old woman and man walked into the Duane Reade at 1889 Broadway, at W. 63rd St. They went to the pharmacy section of the store and grabbed 110 of boxes of Zyrtec 24 HR, six boxes of Xyzal, 12 boxes of Mucinex DM Max Strength and three boxes of Mucinex Maximum Strength tablets. The combined value of the stolen drugs was $2,946.

Movie theater robbery

An Upper West Side woman paid more than $3,000 to go to the movies.

On April 27, at 6:45 p.m. a 56-year-old woman went to a show at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 movie theater at 1998 Broadway, at W. 68th St. The patron placed her purse under her seat when the movie started. When the lights turned on in theater after the movie had finished, she looked down for her bag. She noticed it was not in the position she had left it in, having been knocked over on its side. She quickly looked inside her bag to discover her wallet missing. The woman told police that there had been $200 in cash in the wallet. She subsequently discovered her credit cards had $2,715 worth of charges on them.

Whiskey ‘tip’

A liquor store owner was swindled out of more than a dozen bottles of booze by the very men that delivered it.

The owner of 67 Liquor Shop, at 179 Columbus Ave., met two deliverymen outside of his store as they dropped off several cases of alcohol. The owner started storing the new merchandise in the store’s basement andleft the delivery guys alone with the cases that he could not carry.

After storing the first case, the owner went back to his merchandise at the other end of the store and noticed 16 bottles missing, including two bottles of 17-year-old Hibiki Whiskey, four bottles of 21-year-old Hibiki Whiskey and 12 bottles of Brancott wine. Combined the alcohol was worth $1,342.96

Stolen side mirror

The latest in a borough-wide pattern of reported thefts of vehicle side mirrors happened on the Upper West Side.

On May 3, a local man went to check on his Audi Q5, which he had parked outside of 201 W. 77th St., near Amsterdam Ave. When he got to his vehicle, he noticed that one side mirror, worth $420, was missing and that side of the car was scratched.

Fake credit card

A man thought he could shop till he dropped with a fake credit card.

On May 6, the 26-year-old entered the Century 21 at 1972 Broadway, near 66th St., at 4:56 p.m. He picked tried to purchase a $30 pair of Sudio earbuds, a $25 Billionaire Club shirt, two $20 Billionaire Club shirts, a $25 Polo shirt, a $60 pair of Hudson jeans, a $270 Fitbit watch, a $190 pair of Maison Margiela men’s sneakers, a $40 Adidas sweater, a $30 True Religion cap, two pairs of $25 Polo brand underwear, a pair of $40 Wahl clippers, a $55 bottle of Versace fragrance and a $25 DKNY belt. But the cashier noticed that the card he was using was fake.

19th Precinct

Fatal fire

On Fri., May 10, around 5:32 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside 1760 First Ave., apartment No. 6.

Firefighters arrived at the building, between E. 91st and 92nd Sts., and after putting out the blaze found an 86-year-old woman in the bathroom. E.M.S. medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the blaze. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification. According to the New York Post, she was a teacher and longtime neighborhood resident.

Mobile mugger

A thief used a scooter as his getaway vehicle.

According to cops, on May 4, at 3:06 p.m., an 86-year-old woman was walking at the northeast corner of E. 64th St. and First Ave. when a man snuck up behind her on a scooter and snatched her purse, knocking her to the ground. The thief scooted away eastbound on E. 64th St. toward York Ave.

After the woman complained about pain in her arm, police on the scene had E.M.S. take her to New York Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The purse had the woman’s ID card, keys, glasses, Citibank card and $200 cash.

The person wanted for questioning is described as male and last seen wearing a yellow helmet, dark pants and a black-and-white jacket.

Beauty salon robbery

The Shantl and Co. Beauty and Nail Salon was robbed of $10,800 worth of merchandise, police said.

On April 17, at 4:43 a.m., a man entered the store, at 1211 Lexington Ave., at E. 82nd St., by possibly breaking the store’s front window. The thief then took six Andis professional clippers worth $2,000, 15 pairs of scissors worth $4,000, 20 containers of American Crew hair-styling products worth $1,000, $50 of other products, two blowdryers worth $300 and $1,000 in cash.

Police from the 19th Precinct found a red and black flathead screwdriver on the scene, possibly left behind by the perpetrator. According to police, along with the stolen merchandise, the store was out $1,500 for the broken window.

Yes to the necklace

A man said oui! to taking off with a pricey necklace on April 17.

The owner of Oui! boutique said that around 1 p.m. a 60-year-old man stepped into the jewelry store, at 1031 Lexington Ave., at E. 74th St., grabbed a 14-karat gold diamond necklace worth $2,500 and fled.

Purse grab

On April 22, at 6:30 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was walking north on Second Ave. at E. 93rd St. when someone grabbed her shoulder from behind to turn her around. The woman did not recognize the man she was suddenly facing, who then snatched her purse from off her shoulder.

Before he could take off, a mini tug of war took place as the woman tried to take her bag back. The roughly 30-year-old bag snatcher then punched the woman in the nose and took off with the $15 Old Navy purse, which contained inside of it an Amazon Kindle Fire, a pair of Apple Air Pods, a Kate Spade Wallet, a monthly MetroCard, a debit card and a New Jersey license.

Offsides

A middle schooler was caught asking for donations for a fake sports team at The Penrose bar, police said.

On April 30, at 5:33 p.m., the manager of the Upper East Side watering hole at 1590 Second Ave., at E. 82nd St., called police after noticing a teen asking for donations for a team called the “Bronx Steelers.” The boy was jotting down names of donors on a sheet covered with the team’s logo.

Police arrested the teen and notified his father at 8:48 p.m. A scalpel blade was found on the boy, according to police.

In an earlier incident, on April 24, the 14-year-old had allegedly grabbed a wallet from the bartop and fled after its owner turned his or her back to the bar.

Wants his Levante

On April 30, a man parked his Maserati Levante in front of 421 E. 81st St., police said.

When he went back to check on the car at 9 a.m. the next morning, it was gone. Police from the 19th Precinct canvassed the area but were unsuccessful in finding the stolen $100,000 car.

