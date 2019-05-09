Nordstrom, tech-based vet at Greenwich Lane

BY GABE HERMAN | The Greenwich Lane condo building, at the former site of St. Vincent’s Hospital on Seventh Ave., will soon have tenants in its three empty retail spaces.

The Rudin Family, and its venture partner Global Holdings Group, announced the three retail leases, which will now give Greenwich Lane full occupancy.

At 13 Seventh Ave., between W. 11th and 12th Sts., the department store company Nordstrom signed a lease for 2,413 square feet. It will open a Nordstrom Local store, which will be a “neighborhood service hub,” according to the announcement. Services will include online order pickup, alterations and tailoring, and clothes styling.

At 15 Seventh Ave., at W. 12th St., there will be a start-up veterinary business called Small Door. The company was founded in 2017 and is tech-driven, with a membership model, a mobile app and 24/7 access to its medical team. The 3,117-square-foot Village location will open this fall and be the company’s first flagship practice.

The third lease, for 3,500 square feet at 1 Seventh Ave., at W. 11th St., was completed with an unnamed national retailer.

“We searched for the right location to launch our concept for nearly a year and considered many addresses,” said Josh Guttman, co-founder and C.E.O. of Small Door. “The Greenwich Lane proved the perfect fit for Small Door, as an upscale, pet-friendly development in the heart of Greenwich Village.”

The three retail spaces are currently vacant. At another space in the development, at 7 Seventh Ave., between 11th and 12th Sts., Northwell Health Physician Partners is operating with several specialty practices.

“The prime location of this project in the heart of Greenwich Village makes it the ideal spot for Nordstrom Local, Small Door and our other retail tenant,” said Michael Rudin, senior vice president at Rudin Management Company.

The Greenwich Lane consists of five buildings and five townhouses, centered around a 14,000-square-foot landscaped courtyard. Rudin also developed the park across the street — which later had a separately funded AIDS memorial added — and is called the NYC AIDS Memorial Park at St. Vincent’s Triangle. Along with the AIDS Memorial, the park has several slate medallions inset into its paving that pay tribute to St. Vincent’s Hospital, which was at the location from 1849 until April 2010.