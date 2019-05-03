New ferry, equine fest for Gov Island this season

BY GABE HERMAN | The Trust for Governors Island has announced its full lineup for the upcoming 2019 season, with new events, more ferry service and extended hours.

The public season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31. The island will be open daily and include late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The island will be open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The Trust is adding a new 400-passenger ferry to its fleet starting in June. The new boat will run to Lower Manhattan and allow for more frequent service, including on weekends when a ferry will be available every 20 minutes.

Ferries will run every day from the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South St. Weekend ferries will also run to Brooklyn’s Pier 6 at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Ferries will be free during the opening week, from May 1 to May 5. Adults and children age 12 and above normally pay $3 round trip. Passengers also ride free on weekends before noon.

NYC Ferry will also service Governors Island on weekends, beginning Memorial Day weekend.

As for events, on May 4 there will be the First Annual Opening Weekend ShinDIG, a community volunteer event hosted by the Friends of Governors Island.

In June, there will be the 14th Jazz Age Lawn Party, and the Porch Stomp folk festival.

A new event will be a competitive equestrian series, the Longines Global Champions Tour, which will have its city debut there in September.

“We’re excited to kick off another season for New Yorkers to experience the culture and natural beauty of Governors Island,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “With a new ferry and extended hours, more New Yorkers will be able to enjoy the island than ever before.”

Other events will include the New York City Poetry Festival, the Japan Performing Arts Festival and the Vendy Awards, which features top street food in the city.

“Governors Island has continued to grow into a welcoming green space, and I am thrilled to see all of the new amenities that will be available to the public this summer season,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “I hope all New Yorkers will take advantage of the increased ferry service, extended hours, many food vendors, and free events that will take place there this season.”

Over all, there will be 70 free events and activities on Governors Island during the 2019 season, the Trust announced. September will also see the opening of the island’s new Arts Center, which is being run by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. The Arts Center will feature themes on local ecology and sustainability in its inaugural programs.

More information on Governors Island’s 2019 public season can be found at govisland.com.