Michaeli Bakery: Sweetness on the inside

BY GABE HERMAN | A great new bakery just opened on the Lower East Side, but it can easily be missed if you’re not looking for it.

Michaeli Bakery opened May 9 at 115A Division St., between Orchard and Ludlow Sts., one block from the East Broadway F train stop. The place’s small, unmarked storefront is modest and doesn’t do justice to the tasty treats being baked inside.

The bakery comes courtesy of Adir Michaeli, who has years of pastry chef experience in his native Israel and New York City. He led the pastry department at Lehamim Bakery in Tel Aviv, before moving to New York in 2013 to lead the opening team of Breads Bakery, at 18 E. 16th St., near Union Square.

The chocolate rugelach at Michaeli Bakery is rich and moist, and the potato burekas — a dough pastry — are also delicious. There are other savory varieties of bureka all for $2 or $3. Other pastries include cinnamon roll, vanilla raisin Danish, chocolate and almond croissants, and mini kugelhopf, a yeasted cake similar to brioche or Bundt cake. The pastries range from $2 to $5.

There are cookies, including shortbread, tahini, and Linzer crumble cookies. And there are cakes and pies, like babka, log cakes, Israeli cheesecake and meringue roulade. Challah breads are available on Fridays.

The shop has a small interior with a counter and seating area with six chairs near the window. The back of the store is the baking area, and further proof of how fresh all the goods are.

During this reporter’s visit on the bakery’s second day, an employee said that business had been very good so far. They had even sold out of their vegan donuts for the day. The unassuming storefront doesn’t seem to be keeping away people eager to try the new treats in the neighborhood.

Michaeli Bakery is open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit michaelibakery.com.