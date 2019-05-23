Manhattan Snaps, Week of May 30, 2019

A view of the Abingdon Square Doughboy from July 8, 1935. The monument was dedicated in 1921 and donated by the Jefferson Democratic Club. The inscription reads, “Erected by popular subscription in honor of the brave men who went forth from this neighborhood to join the Armed Forces of the United States during the World War.” “Doughboy” was a nickname for American soldiers in WWI, though its origin is unclear. When the park was renovated more than 15 years ago, the Doughboy statue was relocated to the park’s northern end and rotated 180 degrees to face southward.