Manhattan Snaps, Week of May 23, 2019

On Oct. 2, 1986, the Mohandas Gandhi monument was unveiled in the southwest corner of Union Square Park. The statue is slightly bigger than life size, at 6 feet 6 inches tall, and was made by sculptor Kantilal B. Patel. It was donated by the Gandhi Memorial International Foundation and Mohan B. Murjani. The accompanying plaque includes a quote from Gandhi, who lived from 1869-1948: “My optimism rests on my belief in the infinite possibilities of the individual to develop nonviolence… In a gentle way you can shake the world.”