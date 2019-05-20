Manhattan Snaps, Week of May 23, 2019

May 20, 2019 | Filed under: News,People | Posted by:

(Photo by Calvin Wilson / NYC Parks Dept.)

On Oct. 2, 1986, the Mohandas Gandhi monument was unveiled in the southwest corner of Union Square Park. The statue is slightly bigger than life size, at 6 feet 6 inches tall, and was made by sculptor Kantilal B. Patel. It was donated by the Gandhi Memorial International Foundation and Mohan B. Murjani. The accompanying plaque includes a quote from Gandhi, who lived from 1869-1948: “My optimism rests on my belief in the infinite possibilities of the individual to develop nonviolence… In a gentle way you can shake the world.”

(Photo by Gabe Herman)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *