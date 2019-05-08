Manhattan Happenings, Week of May 9, 2019

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON |

ENVIRONMENT

E-recycling: The Meatpacking Business Improvement District is hosting an electronic waste-recycling event on Fri., May 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your old phones, laptop computers, printers, batteries, monitors, mice, TVs, VCRs, DVDs, phones and more to dispose of them and help keep our environment healthy. South side of W. 14th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves. Co-sponsored by the Lower East Side Ecology and made possible by Council Speaker Corey Johnson. For questions about bulk drop-offs or other information, e-mail [email protected] .

THEATER

Fight for sanity: Rising Sun Performance Company presents the New York premiere of John Patrick Bray’s “Friendly’s Fire,” an homage to Western movies and he-man action figures, and an exploration of the lengths to which a man will go to preserve his friend’s sanity, and to remember his brother, who died in service of this country. Directed by Anna Hogan. Through Sun., May 19, at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St. The 7 p.m. performance on Mon., May 13, will feature a post-show talk back and Q&A with the cast, who will talk about the process they used in their roles. This performance contains adult themes, sexual situations, violence, gunshots, adult language, and possible triggers for those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Tickets $30 at door, $25 advance/online, students (under age 25) and seniors $15, veterans and active military $15. Performances every day but Tuesday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on the day. For more information, visit www.14streety.org/, or contact [email protected], or the box office, at 646-395-4310.

MUSIC

50-plus years of Dylan: Early Roman Kings will perform the music of Bob Dylan at Joe’s Pub, at 425 Lafayette St., on Tues., May 14, at 7 p.m. Dylan’s mercurial career will be mined for hidden gems — including his lyrics on peace and war — as well as the mother-lode hits. Tony Trischka is considered to be one of the most influential banjo players in the roots-music world. A 2012 U.S. Artists Friends Fellow, Trischka has, for more than 45 years, inspired generations of bluegrass and acoustic musicians with the many innovative and historical voices he has brought to the instrument. Early Roman Kings are Tony Trischka (banjo, pedal steel); Stash Wyslouch (guitar, vocals); Sean Trischka(drums, vocals); and, Jared Engel (bass). Tickets $20. For more information, www.publictheater.org/Joes-Pub-at-The-Public/ .

KIDS

Easy riders: Kids will ditch their training wheels and learn to bike at Mercer Playground, on Mercer St. between Bleecker and W. Third Sts., on Sat., May 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Bleecker Area Merchants and Residents Association (BAMRA) and Bike New York will be on a roll at this free event that’s lots of fun and free. Kids should bring their bikes and helmets. Bike New York’s experienced instructors help parents teach their children how to balance, pedal, start, stop and steer a bicycle. Space is limited so, preregister at https://www.bike.nyc/education/programs/learn-to-ride-kids/ and scroll down for the May 18 Mercer Playground event. Volunteers are welcome and appreciated, but should arrive by 12:30 p.m. for a briefing and to be shown the Bike New York training techniques. For questions or to help out at the event, contact Terri Cude at tc.tcude.com .