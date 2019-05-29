Manhattan Happenings, Week of May 30, 2019

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH |

MUSIC

Waterfront blues: The New York City Guitar Festival will host its 20th anniversary celebration at Brookfield Place, at 230 Vesey St., on Sat., June 1, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year, the event is a tribute to legendary blues guitarist Memphis Minnie, and will feature a free outdoor concert on the waterfront plaza of the North Cove.

A night for Amy: Singer Alexis Fishman and Mitch Winehouse, Amy Winehouse’s dad, will perform in separate shows at The Loft at City Winery, at 155 Varick St., on Thurs., May 30. The evening will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, of which Winehouse’s idol, Tony Bennett, has become a big supporter. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $50, reserved tickets $40 and bar stool tickets $30. For more information about the performance visit https://citywinery.com/newyork/tickets.html/

Eastern musical mix: Two masters of Japanese music, Marco Lienhard and Masayo Ishigure, will perform traditional and modern compositions on instruments like the shakuhachi, koto and samisen with East Winds Ensemble at Resobox – East, 91 E. Third St., on Fri., May 31, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com and range from $18 to $27.

HISTORY

Revisiting queer history: Starting Fri., May 31, the Whitney Museum of American Art, at 99 Gansevoort St., will host free walking tours exploring the surrounding neighborhood’s rich queer history. From the Hudson River piers to the clubs, visitors are invited to consider their connection to the changing landscape of the neighborhood the museum now occupies, as well as to the city’s history, in general. Tours begin at 6 p.m. and run every Friday until Sept. 27. To register for a tour, visit the Whitney Museum Web site, https://whitney.org

FILM

Canyon ’60s scene: Starting on Thurs., May 30, the Angelika Film Center, at 18 W. Houston St., will show “Echo in The Canyon,” a documentary film about how groups like The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas & the Papas birthed the beginnings the Laurel Canyon music scene and created the California sound. A Q&A session with director Andrew Slater will follow each 8:30 p.m. screening on May 30, May 31 and June 1, followed by a musical performance by Jakob Dylan, Jade Castrinos and special guest. Ticket for adults are $16. To purchase tickets, visit: www.angelikafilmcenter.com .