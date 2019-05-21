Manhattan Happenings, Week of May 23, 2019

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH |

ENVIRONMENT

Meet the Fishes: The River Project is inviting the city to meet the fish of New York Harbor on June 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wetlab in Hudson River Park, at Pier 40, at W. Houston St. Guests will be able to “splash with the fishes, crabs, turtles and other animals and participate in hands-on activities.” Snacks will be served and prizes from event sponsors will be raffled. The event is free but donations are welcomed and encouraged. To RSVP to the event, please e-mail [email protected]. Those interested in volunteering before or after the event can e-mail [email protected].

MUSIC

Lust for Life: Burlesque performer Julie Atlas Muz and her backup band will be performing the entire Iggy Pop album “Lust for Life!” at The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard St., at midnight on Sun., May 26. In between songs, Muz will tell stories about coming of age in Detroit. Doors open at 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 for standing and $20 for a reserved seat. To purchase tickets online, visit www.slipperroom.com .

THEATER

L.E.S. Arts Fest: Theater for The New City will celebrate the 24th Annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts on Fri., May 24, and Sat., May 25, from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Sun., May 26, from 4 p.m. to midnight, at 155 First Ave. The weekend-long festivities will feature theater, music, art, dance, video, film, aerial arts, poetry, magic and comedy, with more than 270 performances from 70-plus groups. For the full list of performers and schedule, visit www.theaterforthenewcity.net or call 212-254-1108.

FILM

Movies Under the Stars: Pack a picnic, grab a blanket and enjoy a movie on the rooftop of the Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, at Clarkson and Varick Sts. This summer, the city’s Parks Department will be hosting free movie screenings across the five boroughs beginning at dusk. Four upcoming movies on “The Dap” rooftop include “A Star is Born” (2018) R, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, on Thurs., June 6; “Too Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!” (1995) PG-13, on Thurs., June 13; “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” (1994) R, Thurs., June 20; and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) PG-13, Thurs., June 27. For more information about the movie series, visit nyc.gov/parks .