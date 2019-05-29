Loisaida Fest a ray of sunshine on Ave. C
A forecast of cloudiness didn’t put a damper on the 31st Annual Loisaida Festival this past Sunday. Avenue C was bursting with song, dance, theater, food and drinks, information, merch and limitless Boricua pride. The theme of this year’s fest was “Bridging Resurgence: From Sandy to María,” focusing on the hurricane-ravaged island’s recovery and resilience.
Female Democratic district leader candidate Aura Olavarria, center, and her running mate, District Leader-elect John Blasco were out on the avenue enjoying the festival. Olavarria has an opponent in the June 25 primary election but Blasco does not. (Photo by Stacie Joy)
