Loisaida Fest a ray of sunshine on Ave. C

A forecast of cloudiness didn’t put a damper on the 31st Annual Loisaida Festival this past Sunday. Avenue C was bursting with song, dance, theater, food and drinks, information, merch and limitless Boricua pride. The theme of this year’s fest was “Bridging Resurgence: From Sandy to María,” focusing on the hurricane-ravaged island’s recovery and resilience.