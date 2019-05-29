REAL ESTATE: Light and height, the artistic ideal

BY MARTHA WILKIE | I once went to a party in the historic Hotel des Artistes building, at 1 W. 67th St., on Artists’ Row. Walking into this dramatic space was one of those “only in New York” moments. The living room had the tallest ceilings I’d ever seen in a home, with a spectacular huge window.

Agent Shaun Anders, with Douglas Elliman, knows homes on this block are exceptional.

“Twenty-seven W. 67th St. was designed for artists by architects Sturgis & Simonson, in 1902, as the first of eight buildings on W. 67th St., just off Central Park,” he noted. “The duplex loft units feature unique 18-foot barrel-vaulted ceilings, with wood-burning fireplaces, and oversized windows highlighting the true northern light which artists desire.”

Artists need light and space. Painter Vivian Reiss recently moved to Murray Hill from Toronto.

“I’ve always had a home studio,” she said. “In my move to New York City, I sought to recreate the Gesamkunstwerk of my last place — a perfect synergy of home and art.”

She found a beautiful historic townhouse in Murray Hill, but it needed to be adapted to her needs.

“I took down walls to provide the biggest space possible and added skylights,” she said.

Do you dream of the artist’s life? Here are four homes that fit the bill. Although good luck finding a $200-a-month, rent-regulated pad with a huge window in the West Village, like Monica from “Friends” enjoyed:

Twenty-seven W. 67th St. has a duplex co-op with two beds and two-and-a-half baths, a dramatic north-facing window, and 18-foot ceilings. The windowed eat-in-kitchen is sparkling white. There’s a private terrace and multiple walk-in closets, plus a full laundry room. $3.25 million.

Nearby, at 15 W. 67th St. there’s a two-bedroom, two-bath co-op with 11-foot ceilings, and “towering conservatory windows.” Charming period bathrooms, but some might find the kitchen a little dark and dated. Well-priced (considering the neighborhood) at $1.725 million.

Not an atelier per se, but a pretty studio rental on W. 69th St. sports large windows and tall ceilings. It’d make a charming home for an artist. The sleeping loft is cleverly arranged above a kitchen with chic, compact appliances. $2,895 per month.

