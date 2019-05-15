Grants awarded to fashion manufacturers

BY GABE HERMAN | Eight fashion manufacturers in Manhattan, including seven in the Garment District and one in Chelsea, were recipients of the latest round of grants awarded as part of the Fashion Manufacturing Initiative.

The grant fund is from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), a nonprofit trade association, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation. This year the program awarded a total of nearly $730,000 to 12 fashion manufacturers in the city. Those are the biggest investment numbers yet for the program, which started in 2013 and is in its sixth round of grants.

The Fashion Manufacturing Initiative is a public-private program intended to support local fashion manufacturers, with the funds to be used for needs like equipment and software, infrastructure upgrades and workforce training.

“Providing grant assistance for upgrades and expansion costs is key to ensuring that the garment manufacturing industry stays strong in New York,” said James Patchett, E.D.C. president and C.E.O., in a statement.

The seven Garment District companies receiving this year’s grants include Atelier Amelia, a development and production manufacturer; Button Down Factory; Create-A-Marker, a computerized grading and marking service; Geri Gerard, a design studio; New York Embroidery Studio; SN Productions, which offers consulting services; and Timberlake Studios, a theater-focused manufacturer that makes custom costumes and provides alteration services.

The Chelsea-based recipient is Park Avenue Trimming, at 155 W. 29th St., which is a family-run factory.

Since the grant fund’s launch, nearly $3.5 million has been awarded to 33 manufacturers in the city.

“We are proud to see the largest investment yet in the Fashion Manufacturing Initiative’s six-year history,” said Steven Kolb, CFDA president and C.E.O. “By investing in local manufacturing, we are supporting the fashion industry at large and we will continue to expand our programming to build a viable production sector in New York City.”