Don’t miss the World’s Fare — at Citi Field this weekend!

May 17, 2019 | Filed under: News,Dining & Nightlife | Posted by:

Don’t miss the food, drink and cultural event of the year! @theworldsfare is this weekend at Citi Field. Get your tickets today at www.theworldsfare.nyc

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *