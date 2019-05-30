Deli takeout included workers’ backpacks

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A woman took the phrase “deli takeout” to another level when she allegedly stole $1,000 worth of property from an East Village store.

Police said the unidentified suspect swiped unspecified merchandise inside the NY Grill & Deli, at 191 Avenue A, at E. 12th St., on Sat., May 25, around 4 p.m., then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman is described as white, age 20 to 30, and last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark shorts.

Cops said she was captured on surveillance camera inside the location before the incident.

A worker who answered the phone at the deli Thursday said his understanding was that the thief went into the place’s basement, where she stole two store workers’ backpacks and their contents, including an iPad tablet and possibly similar items. He said the woman also snatched some store merchandise, including what he called “CBD juice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.