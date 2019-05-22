‘Art’ in the park

(Photo by Milo Hess)
It looks like the Hudson River bike path now has markings ensuring that it is wheelchair-accessible, as seen in this stencil on the path at Chambers St. in Tribeca. At least that’s how the photographer saw it.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Leave this field empty if you’re human:
One Metrotech Center North | 10th Floor |
Brooklyn, NY 11201
© TheVillager.com (Copyright 2019). Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to TheVillager.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.