‘Art’ in the park

May 22, 2019 | Filed under: News | Posted by:

(Photo by Milo Hess)

It looks like the Hudson River bike path now has markings ensuring that it is wheelchair-accessible, as seen in this stencil on the path at Chambers St. in Tribeca. At least that’s how the photographer saw it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *