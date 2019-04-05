Where have all the flowers gone? La Plaza fence redo

BY SARAH FERGUSON | Last month, city parks workers finally started dismantling the old chain-link fence outside La Plaza Cultural community garden on the corner of Avenue C and E. Ninth St.

The top of La Plaza’s fence used to sprout hundreds of colorful “winter flowers” created from recycled cans and detergent bottles. But the city Parks Department will be erecting a more permanent steel fence there instead.

The work was slated to begin in January, but a few weeks ago, a Parks worker said the contractor installing the new fence would not begin work until April — meaning the garden could remain closed during crucial spring planting months.