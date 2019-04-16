OPINION: What community planning looks like

BY LYNN ELLSWORTH | The phrase “We The People” in the Constitution still has the power to wake the sleeping idealist within us. It’s a clarion call to our better nature, to get off our asses and bend the arc of history toward something better, to come together to make decisions for the general welfare. It evokes raised hands at town halls, voting booths, Athenian debating assemblies of 5,000 people, and ancient fields where men assembled and banged their shields to indicate their assent — or not — to a call to war.
“We The People” conveys fairness: a political community with the right to gather and figure things out. It is why we are so enraged that the Electoral College renders our vote pointless, why newcomers to New York City are shocked to learn they cannot elect community board members, why women gathered in Washington, and why disenfranchised groups throughout history took to the streets demanding to be part of “We The People.”
It is also why many New Yorkers are contemptuous of the use of the fake participatory community-planning “processes” that have become popular among city politicians. There are many types of such processes, ranging from the participatory-budgeting sideshow that even Brian Lehrer on WNYC has made fun of, to the tightly curated and controlled “working groups” set up to create the illusion of community approval for rezonings. Such groups were used for the South St. Seaport, Midtown and East Harlem, and a new one has been set up for the unneeded Soho rezoning. Now there are also the micromanaged “neighborhood advisory groups” that the mayor created to thwart opponents of the expensive new tower-jails.
Representative and indirect forms of democracy make sense when the geography is vast and communication difficult. Scholars think that is why our founding fathers created the Electoral College in the first place. How else to manage national voting in a vast country with rough roads and no Internet?
That also means that representative, indirect democracy makes little sense when the geography is as small as a neighborhood. Athens at the peak of its democracy only had 30,000 people! So, surely, city dwellers in the modern era can find a way to have some substantive direct democracy at the neighborhood level. Technology like Placespeak makes neighborhood referenda easier than ever. And even Los Angeles manages to have elected neighborhood councils, so why don’t we? Of course, city politicians will resist local democracy: It would take some powers on local matters away from them. But it has to happen. On local matters, appointed commissions, boards and advisory groups just lack the basic legitimacy that comes from direct democracy. So it is worth imagining: Which powers and decisions might be delegated to elected neighborhood councils or made via local referenda?
For example, we might give neighborhoods more power over the management of public spaces — sidewalks, street parking, stoplights, the placement of crossing guards, the organization of trash pickup, street trees, bike racks, parks, public-private plazas. We could also give residents power to veto egregiously out-of-context buildings, the right to say no to buildings that require spot rezoning and the right to veto air-rights transfers that result in an excessive breach of contextual height limits. Use your imagination!
Our city democracy has become too representative, taking too much power away from “We The People” at the most local level. To change that, community-based planning must begin with democracy at the neighborhood level, with every resident having the right to raise their hand or bang their shield on local issues that matter.
Ellsworth is chairperson, Tribeca Trust, and president, Human-Scale NYC
So many great points made in this op-ed, but basically, it comes down to: There are better ways to govern this City! But I can't get too worked up about the bad ways: working groups, advisory boards, etc., because it always comes down to a vote (if you can get one) in City Hall. And our votes are being robbed by backroom schemes that pay no heed to community engagement processes.
Just ask community leaders in Morningside Height, East Harlem, and recently revised parts of Brooklyn, etc., and they will all tell you that the things they agreed on during the process were out-the-window when it came time to vote. They ended up with even less than their compromises. Council members horse-trade the community right out of every agreement. Cowardly CMs always differ to the district's member no matter what. Laws and resolutions end up looking nothing like the community's proposals. It's so disappointing that we wanna give up.
In this one-party City, I fear that "We the People" is not going to be enough until we turn our primary elections into our general elections. I don't know if it's ranked voting or some other process, but we've got to have candidates on the ballot other than those who the council members want on the ballot. We need candidates to run against each other, but right now, they rarely do. Only new laws will change their fall-in-line, wait-your-turn party. We've got to have real choices. And we must have a law that allows for Council Members to be recalled, if they don't keep their promises.
And it should start with our faux-progressive mayor and his ignorant manipulation of the DCP, BIS, LPC, etc. I've never been more disappointed in a politician… even when he was in town. Iowa and New Hampshire have no idea how they are being conned. Good riddance to him.