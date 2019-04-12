Woman snaps pic of ‘whacky’ straphanger

BY GABE HERMAN | Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a recent public lewdness incident on the subway in Midtown.

The incident occurred Tues., April 2, at 7:20 p.m., according to police. A 31-year-old woman told police she was on an Uptown N train at the W. 57th St. station, when she saw a man standing nearby and manipulating his private parts.

The woman then exited the train at the next station, but not before taking a cell-phone photo of the man. He is described by police as white and about age 25 to 35, last seen wearing a green jacket and black pants covered with a pattern of “I ♥ NY” logos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.