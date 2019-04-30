Tandoor Palace: A hidden gem of a find in FiDi

BY GABE HERMAN | It’s easy to miss Tandoor Palace, which serves tasty Indian food in the Financial District. Located at 88 Fulton St., between Gold and William Sts., the restaurant is set back from the street and up a flight of stairs, along a walkway that features several stores that are behind the sidewalk’s main row of shops.

The restaurant is almost fully hidden from the street except for two small signs hovering near the sidewalk that call out its existence.

In the typical claustrophobic feel of FiDi, the place is sandwiched closely between a tailor shop, a newsstand, a Russian/Turkish bathhouse and a jewelry buyer. The seemingly never-ending scaffolding and construction on the block also contribute to the cluttered feel.

But Tandoor Palace has been open since 1993, which is a hopeful sign that people will find good food, and keep coming back for more.

Inside, the eatery is modest, with a room to order at the counter and with trays of various dishes that have been freshly prepared. A second connecting area is the dining room with several tables.

Tandoor Palace offers a full menu, with vegetarian and meat options, including chicken, lamb, goat, shrimp and fish. Dish options include curry sauce, tikka masala sauce, saag, which features spinach, vindaloo and more. Dishes range from $10 to $15, with good-sized portions.

There are also salads and kati rolls, in which the ingredients are rolled in a tandoori naan. There is a full range of biryani and tandoori bread options.

All breads are baked at the time of ordering in a clay oven, and the dough is freshly kneaded every morning. All foods are non-GMO, with no artificial flavors and no preservatives.

A particularly good deal is an all-day special, which includes one meat and one vegetable dish with rice or naan for $8.95.

Tandoor Palace has a comfortable atmosphere and the nice feel of a hidden gem in the middle of bustling, chaotic Lower Manhattan. And the good food at very reasonable prices makes it worthwhile to keep one’s eyes open along Fulton St. for this quality find.