SPONSORED CONTENT: Summer Break in Manhattan: Sunny Days Outdoors With Kids

The school year is coming to a close, and it’s time to fill your kids’ schedule for summer break. One-day visitors and longtime residents alike know there’s no shortage of things to do around Manhattan when the weather is right. From art festivals to amusement parks, the kids will be busy.

Outdoor festivals

The free, harbor-wide City of Water Day in July is a wonderful family-friendly excursion. Head to the South Street Seaport Museum to introduce the little ones to local marine life and watch them take part in crafts and science experiments. You can take a boat tour or cheer on the competitors in the cardboard kayak race, and in 2019, Disney is sponsoring a Children’s Activity Fair.

The Hester Street Fair Saturday market on the Lower East Side always has vendors and entertainment that both kids and adults will love. Keep an eye out for themes like Ice Cream Social, Independence Day, and Back to School.

Carousels and carnival rides

The seasonally operated Victorian Gardens amusement park will be in full swing by the start of summer. It will be the place to go for carnival rides and games in New York City. Plan your trip on a day when a magician, comedian or circus performer are entertaining.

The famous Central Park Carousel is a must-see for Manhattan visitors and residents alike. Crafted in 1908, it’s one of the largest in the country and houses 57 hand-carved, vintage horses. Kids will also love the SeaGlass Carousel at Battery Park. The colorful, luminescent glass dome is filled with 30 swirling, rideable fish and is as much an art piece as it is an amusement ride.

Outdoor adventures

Explore the great outdoors without leaving the city? Totally possible. Highbridge Park is home to unique woodland wildlife and dense foliage to explore, and mountain bike jumps and dirt trails.

If you want to be a world away from the noisy streets and still get that “Big Apple” vibe, go to Governors Island. To get there, hop on a ferry from the Battery Maritime Building at the southernmost tip of Manhattan. The Flywire Zipline is one of the more exciting ways to see Lady Liberty, New York Harbor and Downtown, and playgrounds, fountains, kayaking and mini golf will keep you and the kids busy all day.

Parks and playgrounds

Central Park is the ideal destination for kids to enjoy the summer sun. Bring them to Heckscher Playground, the largest playground in the park stocked with swings, slides and a splash fountain. It’s also a short walk away from the Central Park Zoo where kids of all ages will enjoy seeing penguins on a hot sunny day.

Imagination Playground at South Street Seaport is a unique experience for kids. Filled with giant foam blocks, mats and crates, children engage in puzzle-solving alongside running and climbing. Head to Tompkins Square Park in Alphabet City if you have no plans in particular and just want to enjoy the fresh air. Find a shady spot for a picnic near the playground, basketball courts or public swimming pool for an easy afternoon watching the kids play.

Gardens and farms

You can spend the entire day at Battery Park exploring gardens, the urban farm, and views of New York Harbor. Educators can bring their students, campers or scouts to the Battery Urban Farm for a field trip. It’s a fun and hands-on way for kids and teens to learn all about sustainable farming while snacking on vine-fresh tomatoes and strawberries.

The High Line urban park and garden is one of the cooler ways for kids to see flora and fauna in the city. When they’re not smelling daisies, little ones can burn off energy by climbing and crawling through the Pershing Square Beams at the Eastern Rail Yards or running through the water feature at the Diller – von Furstenberg Sundeck. Keep an ear out for family festivals and events you can plan a visit around.

