Renovated Jackson Square Park reopens

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | One of New York City’s most historic parks has now officially entered the modern era.

Greenwich Village’s Jackson Square Park is back open after a $1.9 million renovation job. Officials held a ribbon-cutting for the small park — which is bounded by Horatio St. and Greenwich and Eighth Aves. — on Tues., April 2.

“This neighborhood park is a gem in the Greenwich Village Historic District and we are delighted that we were able to maintain the spirit of its original design while adding new features during this reconstruction — truly making one of the city’s oldest parks new again,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver.

Some of the renovations done to Jackson Square Park restored two iconic features — its cast-iron urns and its mid-19th century replica fountain. Much of the work was to make the park A.D.A compliant and more environmentally sustainable.

The small triangle now features “permeable paving,” which allows rainwater to be absorbed by the earth underneath. Energy-efficient LED light bulbs will now illuminate the park at night. To help make the space more enjoyable for New Yorkers who use wheelchairs, the park now has “barrier-free surfaces.” Also new is companion seating, which means the park’s benches now have space for wheelchair users.

“The newly reconstructed Jackson Square Park is an excellent addition to the Greenwich Village Historic District that will be enjoyed by generations of New Yorkers to come — my family included,” said state Senator Brad Hoylman.

The senator was joined by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson; Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington; a representative from Assemblymember Deborah Glick’s Office; Harlan Bratcher, president of the Jackson Square Alliance; and Community Board 2 Chairperson Charter Booth.

According to a press release from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, funding for the renovations was made possible by former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn ($800,000), Mayor Bill de Blasio ($740,000) and current Speaker Johnson ($360,000), who, as Quinn did before him, represents Council District 3, which contains the park.