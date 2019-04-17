REAL ESTATE: Village Historic District is fine at 50

BY MARTHA WILKIE | In 1969, a large segment of the Village was designated a historic district by the New York Landmarks Preservation Commission, protecting its architectural fabric from developers and city villains like Robert Moses. It’s not set in amber, but alterations and new construction must take context — materials, design, scale — into account.

Andrew Berman, executive director of the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation, planned a slew of events to celebrate.

“The Greenwich Village Historic District is truly the jewel in the crown of historic New York,” he said. “A watershed preservation success story, the largest historic district in New York City continues to attract residents, creators and visitors from around the world.

“Known for innovation and transformative thinking, as well as charming architecture and crooked streets, it’s a community united in its dedication to something precious and unique,” he said.

What are the boundaries of the district? The G.V.S.H.P. Web site has a map or walk west or north from the Washington Square Arch (and note the brown street signs). Join G.V.S.H.P. on May 4 for a tour of seven homes in the district. (https://www.gvshp.org/_gvshp/events/tour-main.htm)

That same weekend is the Municipal Art Society’s annual “Jane’s Walk” in honor of Jane Jacobs. John Massengale will lead a tour informally titled “The Death and Life of a Historic District.” (https://www.mas.org/events/greenwich-village-historic-district-50th-anniversary/)

On W. 11th St. is a third-floor studio in a co-op with tall ceilings, a marble fireplace, new windows, walnut floors, a sleek modern kitchen and a renovated bath with interesting herringbone tile work. $659,000

On what real estate agents love to call a “charming tree-lined street” is 61 W. Ninth St., a sunny one- (or two-) bedroom, two-bath apartment, with gorgeous casement windows, beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. $2.15 million.

On W. 10th St. is a quintessential 1826 Village townhouse. Meticulously renovated with dramatic color and detail, it has original wood-burning marble fireplaces, gleaming lacquered walls, an outdoor patio and a glamorous eat-in kitchen. A lovely mix of modern and historic. Four bedrooms, five baths. $8.98 million.

Also built in 1826, another Federal townhouse, at 25 Barrow St., is currently being used as a two-unit rental, but could be converted to a single-family. It has an original wood-burning fireplace, a sky-lit kitchen, rear garden and terrace. Four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths. $7,895,000.

