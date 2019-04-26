Pols voice ‘concern’ on 14th St. traffic pilot plan

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Following Thursday’s surprise announcement that the city plans to do an experimental program on 14th St. to prioritize buses and trucks, and force cars to veer off the street after just one block, some of the area’s politicians voiced concerns about the plan’s potential impacts on the community — and stressed that it must truly be treated as a pilot program.

Issuing the joint statement were Congressmember Jerrold Nadler, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, state Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblymembers Richard Gottfried and Deborah Glick.

“The decision by the New York City Department of Transportation and M.T.A. to pilot a Transit/Truck Priority lanes on 14th St. raises many concerning issues for our constituents who reside on the blocks to the immediate north and south of 14th St.,” the politicians said.

“Our constituents have serious concerns, which we share, about the impacts of this plan on our neighborhoods, including how rerouted traffic could impact local side streets. The Department of Transportation must develop a comprehensive plan that truly mitigates traffic impacts on side streets in addition to ensuring that trucks are routed onto 14th St.

“The Department of Transportation has characterized this as a pilot program, and we strongly believe that it must be a true pilot, informed by data and with regularly scheduled, ongoing input by local residents, businesses, commuters, community boards and elected officials. The department must clearly define the metrics by which it will evaluate this program. We expect changes to be made as circumstances dictate.

“The impacted neighborhoods also must have a comprehensive and robust traffic enforcement agent presence to ensure that both 14th St. and the local streets to the north and south have consistent enforcement to move traffic safely and to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

“We will monitor this situation and we will be vigilant in fighting for what’s best for residents, businesses, mass transit users, pedestrians and cyclists.”

The so-called Transit/Truck Priority lanes program is slated to start in June on 14th St., between Third and Ninth Aves., and would run for at least around a year and a half.

A scheme for a “busway” seemed to have been dropped when, earlier this year, Governor Cuomo scrapped the full L-train shutdown plan in favor of a “slowdown,” that will see repair work on the line’s East River tunnels be done on nights and weekends, but with trains always running in one tube. That work – and the L-train “slowdown” — was set to start Fri., April 26.