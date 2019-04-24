Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now), Week of April 25, 2019

First Precinct

Shady suspect

Police are currently searching for a man accused of stealing $2,810 worth of designer sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at 157 Spring St. in Soho on Tues., April 16, at 1:45 p.m.

The suspect, described as white, around age 30, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, reportedly walked in into the store and threw seven pairs of sunglasses into a bag before running out of the place minutes later.

He was last seen driving northbound on W. Broadway in a white Hyundai with New York license plates. He wore a gray and black sweatshirt, black sneakers and a green baseball cap.

Burglary bust

Police arrested two men in the act of allegedly attempting to carry out a burglary at 74 Wooster St. on Thurs., April 18, around 1 a.m. The men were still at scene around 3 a.m. when police arrived to arrest them, according to a report. The younger man was in possession of burglar’s tools, and the older man had an alleged crack pipe on him. Police arrested Justin Bonzino, 33, and Richard Rivera, 49.

Dior trio

Three men are being sought by police for reportedly making off with nearly $33,000 worth of merchandise from the Dior boutique at 133 Greene St. on Thurs., April 18, around 3:25 p.m. Police said the three masked men ran into the store and stole 12 items before fleeing in a white car with license plate number JEJ838.

The trio are described as black males. The first was around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wore a black sweater and black mask. The second was said to be 5 feet 11, sporting a baseball cap, black bandana, black sneakers and white T-shirt. The third suspect reportedly stands 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing black sneakers and a black T-shirt.

Fake hard hats

Four men posing as construction workers are accused of breaking into a work site at 110 Charlton St. on Sat., April 20, between 9:50 and 10:15 a.m., and stealing $6,500 worth of material.

Police said the group gained entry by cutting the lock outside the site, then cutting two more locks in the building’s basement to access the targeted materials, which included 670 feet of copper cable, four power-tools and a cable cutter.

The burglars reportedly fled the scene in two different vehicles — a white Chevy with New York plates HUV1087 and a gray minivan with Pennsylvania plates.

Sixth Precinct

Guy hates WiFi?

Police said that between April 16 and 23, a man was captured on surveillance cameras “throwing bricks or other blunt objects” at 42 WiFi kiosks throughout Manhattan.

The guy is said to have targeted kiosks in the Sixth, 10th, 13th, Midtown South and Midtown North precincts.

He is described as light-complexioned with a beard, last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue T-shirt, dark pants with a white stripe and gray sneakers.

Heel-p!

A high-heeled shoe became a weapon at the Jane Hotel’s bar early on the morning of Sat., April 20, police said.

The shoes’ owner, Nury Castillo, 27, is accused of repeatedly kicking another woman’s thighs around 1:30 a.m. while wearing the footwear, until the other woman began bleeding. The 24-year-old victim, who was out with her boyfriend and other friends, told cops that, in addition to being kicked, the alleged attacker also scratched her shoulders during the incident.

Castillo was arrested at the scene. It is unclear what caused the altercation.

Robbery arrest

Police arrested a man early on Sat., April 20, after his alleged mugging victim flagged down nearby officers. According to the police report, the mugger grabbed the 24-year-old man — who was smoking a cigarette outside 18 E. 13th St. — by the throat around 4 a.m., stealing his watch, wallet and phone before running away.

The victim, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, eventually managed to catch up to the thief. The victim reportedly saw police nearby and began flagging them down, which prompted the alleged mugger to try to return the stolen items to him.

Will Tsomrikos, 34, was arrested soon after. Police said he was carrying a glass pipe in his front left pocket when collared.

Phone-y friend

A woman, 40, who had her phone stolen on Feb. 17, around 8 p.m., while out for drinks in the Village with friends, learned that apparently not all friends can be trusted.

Police said that the victim, who was at the MacDougal Ale House, at 122 MacDougal St., noticed her phone, which had a case that doubled as a wallet, was missing immediately after a friend left the bar.

The phone’s owner quickly began tracking the phone using the Find My iPhone app. But she soon discovered that charges already had been made using one of her credit cards.

A mutual friend convinced the friend to return the phone after informing her that the victim planned to file a police report. But the victim told police later that the friend failed to return two credit cards when she gave back the phone.

Pamela Greenberg, 29, was eventually arrested on Mon., April 15.

Thievery 101

Police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly stealing a fellow New York University student’s wallet back on Mon., Feb. 25.

The police report states that an N.Y.U. Stern Business School student, also 18, accidentally dropped his wallet down a flight of stairs in a campus stairwell at 40 W. Fourth St. around 8 p.m. on that date. He reportedly began walking back down to retrieve it immediately afterword, but it was gone by the time he got there.

The victim said the thief made unauthorized charges of $3.50 at Burger King and $253 at a shoe store before the victim was able to cancel the card.

Mahamadou Gakou, 18, was arrested Mon., April 15.

Ninth Precinct

Barney’s spree

Police said that on March 4 at 3:45 p.m., a woman entered the Barney’s NY store at 660 Madison Ave., where she used a stolen credit card to purchase roughly $4,000 worth of merchandise. The credit card was previously stolen from inside of the Lafayette Restaurant, at 380 Lafayette St. The suspect is wanted for grand larceny.

10th Precinct

10th Ave. attack

A man assaulted two women on the sidewalk in front of 118 Tenth Ave., between W. 17th and 18th Sts. last Sunday, according to police.

On April 21, around 4 a.m., two female friends were talking together when they were attacked. The man punched one woman, 22, in the face, causing pain, swelling and bruising to the left side of her face.

The other woman was also socked in the face, causing pain, swelling and bruising to the right eye.

No reason was given for the attacks, and the man reportedly did not know the victims. The suspect reportedly resisted arrest by flailing his arms and pushing the officers. Jeffrey Cardoza, 26, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

9th Ave. attack

There was a domestic assault on the sidewalk in front of Ninth Ave. and W. 42nd St. last Friday, police said.

A woman, 56, told police that on April 19, at 9:45 p.m., she was arguing with her boyfriend, 52, when things turned violent. The man punched her above the left eye, causing swelling, redness and bruising. The attacker then fled south on Ninth Ave.

According to the victim, her boyfriend has a history of domestic violence. The man is known to frequent the Port Authority Bus Terminal and ride the A train, according to the police report.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Arcci, and described him as white, 5-feet-11-inches tall, 180 pounds and with long brown hair in a ponytail.

Window burglar

There was a burglary of a home near W. 29th St. and Ninth Ave. last week, according to police.

On Tues., April 16, around 4:45 a.m., a man gained entry into a 32-year-old man’s residence by forcing open an unsecured window.

Once inside, the intruder took the victim’s jewelry, credit cards, laptops, headphones, a camera, Bluetooth speakers, cell phones, bottles of wine and about $2,000 in cash. The guy then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as black, sporting cornrows and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, orange sweatpants and black sneakers.

Rico Burney,

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson