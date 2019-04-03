Police Blotter (The Villager), Week of April 4, 2019

Sixth Precinct

13th St. stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect believed to have stabbed a 38-year-old man near the corner of W. 13th St. and Broadway around 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Cops say the alleged stabber approached the victim and then jabbed him once in the torso with a cutting instrument. E.M.S. medics responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The alleged attacker is described as a Hispanic male with curly or wavy hair, wearing a black jacket, black jeans and tan boots.

‘Punches girlfriend’

Police have arrested a local actor for allegedly punching his 39-year-old girlfriend in the left eye during an argument sometime between 4:40 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Sun., March 31, in their W. 10th St. apartment. The woman was reportedly left with a black eye and intense pain. William Geberth, 43, was arrested at the scene.

Whole Foods scam

Two employees at the Whole Foods Market on 14th St. between University Place and Broadway have been arrested for allegedly carrying out a months-long scheme to make money through fraudulent returns at the store by using old receipts. Ashley M. Harvey, 22, and Cecely Reyes, 27, reportedly stole $3,287 from the place between Sat., Oct. 13, and Tues., March 26. The two women were arrested March 26.

Phony phone sales

A 24-year-old employee at Russell Cellular, a Verizon Wireless retailer, at 154 W. 14th St., was arrested Tues., March 26, for stealing $6,070 worth of electronics on Tues., March 5, between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., police said.

The store says Elijah Alexandra, who is no longer employed by the shop, made up multiple false transactions over that period and stole three iPads, 12 iPhones, 3 Samsung phones and a personal hotspot device.

Teen caffeine team

Police arrested a 15-year-old on Mon., March 25, for allegedly attempting to break into Blackstone Coffee Roasters, at 502 Hudson St., near Christopher St., shortly before midnight on Fri., March 15. He and another teen are accused of repeatedly kicking the front door and cracking it before fleeing the scene.

Fifth Precinct

Big Mac attack

Police said that on March 25, at 10:25 a.m., a 33-year-old male was sitting inside the McDonald’s at 262 Canal St., between Lafayette St. and Broadway, when a woman who was unknown to him began making anti-Hispanic statements at him. The woman then picked up a chair and struck the man on the face with it.

The attacker then fled the location and tried to get into the Canal St. train station but was unable to get past the turnstile.

The victim was removed to the New York- Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital for a contusion to his face.

The suspect is described as white, around 35 to 45 years old, 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Seventh Precinct

Body in water

Police said that on Thurs., March 21, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person in the water near the Williamsburg Bridge. Upon arrival, Harbor Unit officers recovered an unconscious and unidentified male from the water. The man was transported to the E. 23rd St. pier and was pronounced dead by E.M.S. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

On Wed., April 3, a police spokesperson said the man was 31 and his body was decomposed, but he could not provide more details. He said police, per protocol, are not releasing the man’s name yet because they have not yet located family members to notify them of the man’s death.

First Precinct

Luxe crooks

Police arrested Anibal Zaldivar, 60, on March 30 in connection with at least two recent Soho store robberies.

The first occurred Sat., March 23, around 3:15 p.m. at the luxury consignment shop The RealReal, at 80 Wooster St. Police allege that he and an elderly black woman walked into the store together and grabbed a $1,145 pair of Gucci shoes from a display and hid them in her shoulder bag before leaving the store. The incident went unreported for six days.

A second incident occurred Sun., March 24, at the Polo Ralph Lauren store on 109 Prince St. around 6:45 p.m. There, the man is alleged to have taken two sweaters and two pair of jeans from a shelf, concealing them and then fleeing north on Greene St. The stolen goods were worth a total of $1,186.

Prada perp

A man is accused of stealing a $1,990 handbag off a mannequin’s shoulder at the Prada shop at 575 Broadway in Soho on Sat., March 30, around 2:50 p.m. The suspect is believed to have fled north on Broadway after snatching the purse. He is described as around age 40, black, bald, roughly 6-feet-2-inches tall and 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing sneakers and a black coat.

Rico Burney

and Lincoln Anderson