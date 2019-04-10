Police Blotter (The Villager), Week of April 11, 2019

Ninth Precinct

Niagara theft

Police said that on Sun., Feb. 17, around 2 a.m., one or more individuals entered Niagara Bar, at 120 Avenue A, and removed three credit cards from inside a 26-year-old woman’s bag and fled. Later that day, the victim discovered that all three cards had been used in different areas in Brooklyn.

Police have surveillance photos of individuals who used the victim’s credit cards, as well as an

Infinity QX60 car that was refueled using one of the cards.

Sixth Precinct

Chipotle chiseler

A 17-year-old was arrested Sun., April 7, for allegedly treating his friends to food on someone else’s dime.

Police said the teen purchased $65 worth of food at the Chipotle at 625 Broadway in Noho that day, between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., using a 47-year-old woman’s credit card that was linked to her PayPal. He reportedly tried to explain himself to police by saying, “I bought the food for friends,” but was still arrested despite the plea.

‘Illegal lobbying’

Police said a man was arrested for making unauthorized charges with a credit card he stole from the lobby of 210 W. 10th St. on either Tues., Feb. 19, or Wed., Feb. 20.

Police said he stole the card, which was intended for a 33-year-old male building resident, after U.P.S. dropped it off in the building’s lobby around 9 a.m.

The suspect then reportedly activated the card and made four charges in the following 48 hours. These included charges of $48 at the CVS pharmacy at Park Ave. South and E. 18th St. around 3:30 p.m.; $40 at the Starbucks at 93 Greenwich Ave. shortly after 8 p.m.; and two taxi rides for unknown amounts.

Creighton Rodnebo, 42, was collared Thurs., April 4.

Christopher case

Police have made an arrest in a domestic incident nearly a year after it was first reported. Cops charged a man with third-degree assault on Wed., April 3, for an alleged incident at his ex-boyfriend’s Christopher St. apartment between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Fri., May 25, of last year.

Police said the man, 26, and his ex, 59, got into an argument after the suspect refused to give back a cell phone gifted to him while the couple were still together. The fight reportedly escalated to where the 26-year-old began throwing and breaking items, including a lamp, vase and picture frame.

The older man suffered cuts to his hands and left foot in the chaos but refused medical attention because the injuries were minor, according to police.

The younger man was invited to stay the previous night despite both men reportedly having restraining orders against each other at the time.

Both were previously charged in October 2017 after the now-59-year-old allegedly tried to beat the other man with a cane and choke him, and the younger man reportedly took the other guy’s wallet and keys.

Police arrested Carlyle David, 26, last Wednesday.

Burger lurker

A man was arrested Wed., April 3, for allegedly failing to return a laptop to its owner.

Police said that a 26-year-old left his $1,500 HP laptop at the Five Guys hamburger place at 296 Bleecker St. around noon Thurs., March 21. When he returned to retrieve his computer, an employee told him he mistakenly gave it to someone else.

The employee was able to arrange for the person who allegedly had the computer to return to give it back around 3 p.m. However, following the exchange, the laptop’s owner quickly found that he was still missing his property.

Police arrested Maleek Bradley, 28.

First Precinct

‘Registered’ offender

Police are looking for a man who broke into Greenwich St. Tavern, at 399 Greenwich St., between Beach and Hubert Sts., sometime between 11:30 p.m. Sat., March 16, and 7 a.m. Sun., March 17. The suspect allegedly forced open the front door and stole $400 from a cash register before fleeing.

A 44-year-old employee reported the burglary shortly after 9 a.m. A similar incident was reported at the same location four years ago.

Rico Burney