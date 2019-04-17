Police Blotter (The Villager, Downtown Express, Chelsea Now), Week of April 18, 2019

Sixth Precinct

Meatpack perps

Police are currently searching for two men suspected in two separate muggings on Thurs., March 21, and Sun., March 24.

The first robbery reportedly took place around 3:40 a.m. near W. 13th and Washington Sts. in the Meatpacking District. The pair of perps are alleged to have approached a 34-year-old man and asked to use his cell phone to make a phone call.

After the guy obliged, the two are alleged to have demanded money in exchange for returning the device. The victim told cops he refused and was then punched and had his wallet stolen before the two fled the scene.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention.

Earlier that morning, around 2:30 a.m., the two had struck nearby at Little W. 12th St. and 10th Ave., police said. A 29-year-old man told police he was asked for money by two men. The victim refused but the two suspects stole his wallet, then fled.

The suspects are described as black, between age 20 and 30 and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

First Precinct

Shoplifter/robber

Police have apprehended an apparent shoplifter who reportedly also robbed the Moussy boutique at 474 Broome St. in Soho on Sat., April 13.

Marvin White, 57, is alleged to have walked into the store impersonating a utility worker around noon and stuffed a $95 shirt into his purse. Instead of paying for it, he then started to rob the store register.

An employee reported catching the suspect taking money from the register and hiding it under his armpit. The employee demanded the money back, but the alleged thief reportedly only handed over some of the money before saying, “Shut up before I shoot you.”

The robber then fled the place with $110 and the shirt, but was quickly caught by police who were responding to the scene after a phone call. Police did not find any weapons on White at the time of the arrest.

C stabbing

A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the leg for no apparent reason on an Uptown C train at Canal St. on Wed., April 10, around 4:45 p.m., police said.

The victim reported entering the rear train car at Chambers St. about 10 minutes earlier. He found himself a stabbing victim — despite having no interaction with the stabber — when the train entered the next station. He was treated with four stitches at the Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at 12th St. and Seventh Ave., and was released shortly thereafter.

The attacker, who is described only a black man, fled immediately after the incident.

Charlton intruder

A burglar apparently got cold feet after realizing the apartment he broke into was occupied.

A 17-year-old girl said a man got into her apartment at 21 Charlton St. while she was in her bedroom on Sun., April 14, around 12:15 a.m. She said the man told her, “I’m sorry,” before running out of the building.

Police said the man gained entry to the building by breaking the glass on the door’s front door.

The suspect is described as black, with dreadlocks, around age 25 and 6 feet tall.

James Hotel burglary

The James Hotel’s Soho location at 27 Grand St. reportedly was robbed Mon., April 8, around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, a man wearing a black baseball cap, blue hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes got into the premises via the loading dock on Thompson St. He then entered an office through an unlocked door where he proceeded to take money from a safe. The man reportedly also took a smaller safe from the office and placed it in a white box before leaving the way he came in and fleeing north on Thompson St. He is believed to have made off with $12,020 in cash.

Rico Burney

10th Precinct

TAO Ow!

There was an assault inside the TAO Downtown Nightclub at 369 W. 16th St., at Ninth Ave., last Saturday, police said.

On April 13, around 1 a.m., a 26-year-old female employee working as a bottle girl, said that a woman punched her with a closed fist on the left side of her face. The blow caused her substantial pain and redness.

The employee was able to identify the attacker for police. An officer searched the woman and recovered a small plastic container with alleged marijuana from her purse. Kelsie Saavedra, 22, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Woman tased

An assault led to a woman being tased on the sidewalk at W. 17th St. and Tenth Ave. last week, police said. On Fri., April 12, at 3:15 a.m., two female friends, both 26, got into an argument. One then hit the other with a closed fist, causing minor cuts to the right side of her friend’s chin and substantial pain and bruising to the left eye.

When police arrived, the puncher refused orders to stop fighting. Police then tased her to stop the woman from hitting the victim. Renee Centrella was arrested for misdemeanor assault. Referring to her friend, she reportedly told police, “She hit me.”

Un-Welcome burglar

There was a burglary at the SUNY Welcome Center, at 33 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves., according to police.

On Sat., March 23, around 1 p.m., a man reportedly entered the building through a side entrance. He then walked behind a reception desk and swiped a set of keys, which he used to enter several locked offices. He took a credit card, a cell phone, $25 in cash and five MetroCards.

An investigation found that at 6 p.m. the same day, the man used the credit card to buy $200 worth of merchandise at a CVS at 500 W. 42nd St., at Tenth Ave.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black coat, a black shirt, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

Parker picker

There was a theft in one of the new retail stores at Hudson Yards on April 13, according to police.

A female employee reported that on Saturday, around 6 p.m., at the Coach store, at 20 Hudson Yards, a man entered and stole a bag valued at $295. It was a small black Parker bag with a gold chain. Camera footage was available at the scene. The suspect is described as black and 5-feet-8-inches tall, with short black hair.

Gabe Herman

Seventh Precinct

Chinatown robbery

Police said that on Fri., Feb. 22, at 10:42 a.m., around Allen and Division Sts., a 69-year-old male man was approached by an unidentified male who engaged him in conversation and demanded his property. The male punched the victim in the torso and removed roughly $140 from the victim before fleeing in unknown direction. The victim was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a male Asian, 50 to 60 years old, last seen wearing a dark-blue ski cap and blue jacket.

Lincoln Anderson