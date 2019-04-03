Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of April 4, 2019

19th Precinct

Account cleaned out

When an Upper East Side man let a maid into his home, he wasn’t expecting that she would clean out his bank account.

The 33-year-old hired a woman from Maid Sailors Cleaning services to tidy up his apartment. When he let the woman into his home on the morning of March 23, and left for work nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

At about 10 a.m. he received a phone call from Chase bank. There had been a withdrawal of $1,000 from his savings account at an ATM at 1368 York Ave., just two blocks away, police said.

After work, the man searched his apartment to see if anything had been taken and noticed that his girlfriend’s $2,000 diamond ring was missing.

Lick and run

The police are asking for the public’s help in finding in man who licked a woman’s face while she was sleeping.

On March 24, at 6:35 a.m. a 28-year-old woman woke up to a stranger licking and kissing her face. The intruder fled the apartment located near E. 65th St. and First Ave. after the woman screamed for him to get out.

According to police, the man was able to get into the victim’s apartment through an “unsecured front door,” which the victim had complained about earlier to building management.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned, bearded and balding and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jack and blue jeans.

Flakey fare

A thief didn’t quite think things through when he stole his cab driver’s cell phone.

On March 27, ad driver picked up a passenger in Far Rockaway who wanted to be dropped off at 93rd St. and First Ave. in Manhattan.

When the driver reached the location, the passenger paid her the $100 fare and opened the driver’s-side back door. But right before exiting the 2015 black Chevy, he reached over to the driver’s seat and snatched the driver’s iPhone X from between her legs.

The thief then took off and ran toward Second Ave. and E. 94th St. Nearby officers from the 19th Precinct were able to find and chase down the thief, who allegedly tossed away a clear ziplock bag of marijuana right before police apprehended him.

Park Ave. attack

On March 22, a 49-year-old man was walking on the street at 10:30 p.m. when he was suddenly punched in the face by two strangers at the northwest corner of Park Ave. and E. 89th St., police said. After the victim fell to the ground, the pair kept punching him and took his iPhone, Apple Watch and headphones. The dastardly duo then ran off north on Park Ave.

The stolen items in total were worth $750.

20th Precinct

Cell phone thief

A man ripped off a Sprint store by ripping phones off the wall, police said.

On March 18, at 5:45 p.m., a man around age 30 man entered a Sprint store at 2149 Broadway, at 76th St., and yanked two iPhones — an iPhone SE and an iPhone XS — off of their security lines attching them to the shelves.

He then fled the store with the phones, worth $1,099 and $999, respectively, and headed southbound on Broadway.

Burglar has baggage

A thief got away with stealing several pricey bags after robbing an Upper West Side luxury luggage store.

On March 11, at 7:19 a.m., an employee at Tumi, located at 2205 Broadway, near 78th St., arrived at work only to find the front glass door shattered. Once inside, she saw that someone had taken off with six small luggage bags, including an Albany briefcase worth $475, an Alpha Bravo Ariana briefcase worth $425, a Shepard backpack valued at $500, an Alpha Deluxe portfolio costing $350, a $450 Alpha briefcase and an Alpha wheeled bag worth $750.

Cut-rate crook

On March 24, at 1:39 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested for switching price tags on items at the Century 21 at 1972 Broadway, at 66th St., police said.

The woman switched the price tags on a $500 women’s leather jacket and a $1,359 black lace dress with ones with lower prices before proceeding to the checkout. She was confronted and arrested at the cash register.

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech