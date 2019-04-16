Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of April 18, 2019

20th Precinct

Glass grab

An Upper West Sider found a surprising piece of his car missing one recent Thursday morning.

On March 28, at 9 a.m., an elderly owner of a black 2019 Mercedes-Benz checked on his car parked at the southeast corner of Riverside Drive and W. 73rd St. Once the 85-year-old reached the vehicle, he noticed the glass from both side-view mirrors was gone.

According to 20th Precinct police, this is not an isolated incident. There have been a few similar incidents in the 24th and 30th precincts, they said.

The mirrors taken from the Mercedes-Benz were worth a combined $500.

iPhone thief

Police are looking for two men who they say stole a woman’s iPhone X.

On March 24, a 51-year-old woman was walking on W. 73rd St. when two men approached her from behind. While one of them talked to her, the second grabbed the phone, valued at $1,000, from her and fled westbound on W. 73rd St. The other guy fled eastbound.

Bad date

A date stole more than a heart in early April.

On April 5, a 31-year-old man met with a gentleman he had connected with on hunglatinos.com at Hudson Market at 601 W. 57th St. at 3 p.m.

According to police from the 20th Precinct, the victim said they went to “take a nap” at the La Quinta by Wyndham New York City Central Park West, at 31 W. 71st St.

At 4 p.m. the date left the hotel, and at 4:30 p.m. the other man noticed his $2,300 laptop and charger were missing from his bag.

Credit card fraud

A man calling himself J. Mccorkle, John Brown, Jayson Brown and Juan Ramires was able to swindle a Patagonia store out of thousands of dollars.

According to police, on March 14, the thief used another person’s credit card information to buy merchandise and gift cards from the store, at 426 Columbus Ave., between 80th and 81st Sts. The person whose credit card information was used notified police on April 5, after noticing strange charges on a statement. The store lost $3,861.

Quick grab

On April 7, at 1:15 p.m., a 67-year-old woman was shopping at Harry’s Shoes, at 2299 Broadway, at W. 83rd St., and put her black backpack down on the floor. She continued shopping and when she turned back to the spot where she had left the bag, it was gone. Along with the $30 bag, the Upper West Sider lost a $150 red wallet, four credit cards, a debit card, a New York State driver’s license, a $150 jacket and a pair of $1,000 sunglasses.

Backpack snag

On April 7, at 2:10 p.m., an 82-year-old woman was shopping at Housing Works, at 306 Columbus Ave., between W. 74th and W. 75th Sts., and left her black backpack on the floor by her friend’s feet. She only left it there for a moment, before a man came and took the $75 Danskin backpack, which contained $15 cash, two blank Chase checks, a senior MetroCard, a small black purse, an American Express card, a Capital One card, a Chase bank card, her iPhone and keys to her home.

Twentieth Precinct police canvassed the area and found the bag on W. 76th St. with the help of the Find My iPhone app. Only the bag and cell phone were recovered.

Matinee madness

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for beating an elderly moviegoer. Police said that, on Sun., March 30, at 3:39 p.m., the senior was waiting in line at the AMC movie theater, at 2310 Broadway, between 83rd and 84th Sts.

According to police, the victim and a 35-year-old woman waiting in line with her two children, got into an argument. The younger woman then approached the 81-year-old from behind, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground. The attacker then fled with her two children.

19th Precinct

Store robber

On April 9, at 10:28 a.m., a man stole two packs of Newport cigarettes and cash from Lexington Ave. News, at 1248 Lexington Ave., at E. 84th St.

According to police, the thief walked into the store, went behind the counter and pushed the store manager. He then grabbed $1,400 from the cash register and $28 worth of cigarettes, plus the manager’s $200 Samsung cell phone, before fleeing.

Nineteenth Precinct police say the same suspect robbed a nearby smoke shop, at 1121 Lexington Ave., at gunpoint on Nov. 2 of last year. The precinct is offering a $2,500 reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Punched while praying

A woman praying a little too loudly was told to keep it down in a less-than-forgiving way.

On March 26, at 9:45 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was praying and listening to her daily devotional at Saint Monica’s Church, at 413 E. 79th St., when a woman began screaming at her to “Shut up!” After shouting, the upset woman then punched the worshiper on the right side of her mouth, cutting her lip and leaving behind a bruise.

According to police, they initially were looking for a 57-year-old white woman who goes by the name of “Annie” and frequents the church. Police arrested Nancy Hunt on March 28 in connection with the attack.

Coats case

On March 28, a woman noticed some things missing from her car.

The 28-year-old told police she parked her vehicle in front of 401 E. 83rd St. at 10 p.m. the night before. When she went to the car at 8 a.m. the following morning, initially nothing looked wrong. But once inside of it, she saw that three of her coats, a $1,200 macramé coat, a $300 LL Bean coat and a $200 gray wool coat, had been taken from her 2011 Honda.

There was no sign of forced entry into the car.

The hurt locker

On the evening of April 9, an Upper East Side resident went to work out at the Equinox gym at 330 E. 61st St.

According to police, at 6:48 p.m., the 38-year-old stored his Audemars Piguet Chronograph 14mm Royal Oak watch, worth $35,000, and $380 cash in a gym locker. After his workout, he went to collect his things, but found that the money and watch were gone and that there was fresh damage to the locker’s hinges.

According to police, the victim said he had the key to the lock on the locker with him for his entire workout.

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech