Police Blotter (Downtown Express), Week of April 4, 2019

First Precinct

Police are searching for a man accused of allegedly grabbing a 21-year-old woman’s buttocks in front of 44 Beaver St. around 8 a.m. on Tues., March 19.

The groper is described as a slim, dark-skinned male, between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall and 180 to 200 pounds, with a mustache and partial goatee. He was last seen wearing a green, black and white Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Fast Gap snatch

Police said that at 6:17 p.m. on Sun., March 24, a man entered the Gap store at 172 Broadway with a trash bag and proceeded to hurriedly stuff it with $1,995 worth of clothes before running away about a minute later. He then fled on a 4 train at the nearby Fulton St. station.

Police say the suspect stole 15 denim jackets worth $70 each and 27 woven shorts worth $35 each.

The thief is described as black and roughly 5-feet-8-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, jeans, a jacket and sneakers, all black.

Watch your coat!

Police say a man walked into the kitchen at Tribeca’s Macao Trading Co. and stole an employee’s coat.

The 23-year-old employee said his coat, which also contained his wallet and AirPods, was lying unattended on a stool in the back when the thief entered the restaurant.

The alleged thief is described as black, 6-feet tall and 250 pounds, with close-cut hair. He was reportedly wearing black jeans, black sneakers and a tan overcoat.

Subway senior assault

Police are searching for a man accused of punching a 72-year-old on the Uptown platform at the Bowling Green subway station after the elderly man refused to buy CDs from him on Wed., March 20, around 11:30 p.m.

The victim said he was riding on an Uptown 4 train pulling into the station when he was confronted by a man trying to sell him music. The victim said he told him, “I don’t have money. Get the f— out of my face.”

The 72-year-old does not remember what happened immediately after, but his next recollection is walking on the platform with serious injuries to his face. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital shortly thereafter where he was treated for a broken nose, a badly injured right eye socket and substantial injuries to the right side of his face.

The victim recalls his attacker as black, roughly 6-feet tall and 180 pounds. The perp was last seen running up to the street and was wearing a red baseball cap and a blue jacket.

Punched for helping

A 72-year-old man was punched by an impatient straphanger outside the turnstiles at the Chambers St.-World Trade Center station between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thurs., March 28, police said.

Police said the victim was buying a MetroCard from a vending machine when he heard the alleged attacker yell at a nearby woman to “Hurry up!” The victim then asked the woman if she was O.K., and the perp reportedly responded by telling the elderly man to mind his own business before punching him in the head.

The victim suffered a laceration on top of his head and was taken to the hospital.

The alleged puncher is described as black with close-cut black hair, around age 35 and 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark blue slacks, black work boots and a black jacket. Police believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Rico Burney