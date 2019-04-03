Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of April 4, 2019

Traffic panic

On Sat., March 30, around 10 p.m., an officer observed a man standing on Ninth Ave. and intentionally blocking traffic while yelling obscenities, police said. The incident occurred in front of 535 Ninth Ave., between W. 39th and W. 40th Sts. The man reportedly started to follow the officer and repeatedly threatened the cop with violence while aggressively holding a wooden cane. The guy ignored repeated orders to drop the cane, and tried to charge at the officer several times. Erik Jones, 45, was arrested for misdemeanor menacing. A search of him produced a plastic bag containing alleged synthetic cannabinoids.

Slugged by fiancé

There was an assault inside an apartment at 537 W. 27th St., between 10th and 11th Aves., last Friday, according to police. A woman said that on March 29 around 4 p.m. she had an argument with her fiancé. The man then hit her with an open fist four or five times in the face, causing her nose to bleed and her head to hurt, she said. The woman, 24, refused medical treatment at the scene. The case remains open. The suspect is identified as Santiago Marco, 28.

Choked own mom

An argument between a mother and son turned physical inside an apartment at 450 W. 27 Drive, between Ninth and Tenth Aves., according to a police report.

On Fri., March 29, at 5:45 p.m., a woman got into an argument with her son, who became irate and grabbed her by the arm and placed her in a chokehold, obstructing her breathing. The woman, 42, said her son was squeezing her throat. She said she had neck pain and suffered bruises and scratches to her right arm. She said that she went to Lenox Hill Hospital on her own after the incident.

The man, who is wanted for criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, was identified by police as Tyrique Howard, 24.

7th Ave. mugging

Police are looking for two men in connection with a robbery in front of 501 Seventh Ave. at W. 37th St.

On Sun., March 17, just after 10 p.m., the pair reportedly approached a 40-year-old and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground. They then took his wallet, which contained about $35 and several credit cards, before fleeing.

E.M.S. medics took the victim to an area hospital for a cut and contusion to his skull and a broken nose.

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects. One is described as 25 to 35 years old, with a heavyset build and wearing a green bubble jacket. The other is 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build and a beard, and was wearing a Gucci shirt with blue-and-white sneakers.

Gabe Herman