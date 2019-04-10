Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of April 11, 2019

10th Precinct

‘Dr. K’ robbery

There was a theft last Wednesday inside the Dr. Gertrude B. Kelly Playground, at 317 W. 16th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., police said.

On April 3, at 11:15 a.m., a 21-year-old man was playing basketball and left his property unattended, including an iPhone 7 Plus, a passport, keys and 50 Pilot color gel pens, with a combined value of $600.

When he went back to get his things, they were gone. The victim said that the thief took several selfies on his phone, which were uploaded to his iCloud. The victim said that school safety officers at the nearby School of Visual Arts BFA Fine Art Department recognized the robber, but would not provide his information.

The misdemeanor petit larceny case remains open.

F.I.T. threat

A shooting threat was made against the Fashion Institute of Technology, at W. 27th St. between Seventh and Eighth Aves., on Fri., April 5, police said.

Around 5 p.m., a 22-year-old male student made an Instagram Live video while on the school grounds. In the clip, he held a black firearm with a gold pistol slide, waving it around and pointing it up and at the camera. At the end of the video, writing appeared over a screenshot of a school stairwell stating, “school shooting thank god its Friday.”

A canvass was conducted with positive results and the man was found with a pellet gun at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at 33 E. 17th St. near Union Square.

Noah Lee was arrested and faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of terrorism.

iPhone intercepted

A man had a package stolen three weeks ago at an apartment building at 364 W. 18th St., at Ninth Ave., according to police.

On Sun., March 24, at 2 p.m., a 31-year-old resident went to retrieve a package that the U.S. Postal Service assured him had been delivered to the building. But he could not find the package. The building super then showed him a video of an unknown person stealing boxes from the lobby.

The man’s missing package contained a black Apple iPhone 7 valued at $200. No description of the thief was provided.

Beemer beaning

A harassment violation was filed against an unknown driver who assaulted a 31-year-old pedestrian on the street, according to a police report.

On Sat., April 6, around 10:30 p.m., a man was reportedly crossing W. 42nd St. southbound at Ninth Ave. He told police that then a stranger driving a white BMW, with a New York license plate, got out of the vehicle and punched him on the left side of his chin. The victim did not suffer injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. No description was provided of the driver.

Sixth Precinct

Chipotle chiseler

A 17-year-old was arrested Sun., April 7, for allegedly treating his friends to food on someone else’s dime.

Police said the teen purchased $65 worth of food at the Chipotle at 625 Broadway in Noho that day, between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., using a 47-year-old woman’s credit card that was linked to her PayPal. He reportedly tried to explain himself to police by saying, “I bought the food for friends,” but was still arrested despite the plea.

‘Illegal lobbying’

Police said a man was arrested for making unauthorized charges with a credit card he stole from the lobby of 210 W. 10th St. on either Tues., Feb. 19, or Wed., Feb. 20.

Police said he stole the card, which was intended for a 33-year-old male building resident, after U.P.S. dropped it off in the building’s lobby around 9 a.m.

The suspect then reportedly activated the card and made four charges in the following 48 hours. These included charges of $48 at the CVS pharmacy at Park Ave. South and E. 18th St. around 3:30 p.m.; $40 at the Starbucks at 93 Greenwich Ave. shortly after 8 p.m.; and two taxi rides for unknown amounts.

Creighton Rodnebo, 42, was collared Thurs., April 4.

Christopher case

Police have made an arrest in a domestic incident nearly a year after it was first reported. Cops charged a man with third-degree assault on Wed., April 3, for an alleged incident at his ex-boyfriend’s Christopher St. apartment between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Fri., May 25, of last year.

Police said the man, 26, and his ex, 59, got into an argument after the suspect refused to give back a cell phone gifted to him while the couple were still together. The fight reportedly escalated to where the 26-year-old began throwing and breaking items, including a lamp, vase and picture frame.

The older man suffered cuts to his hands and left foot in the chaos but refused medical attention because the injuries were minor, according to police.

The younger man was invited to stay the previous night despite both men reportedly having restraining orders against each other at the time.

Both were previously charged in October 2017 after the now-59-year-old allegedly tried to beat the other man with a cane and choke him, and the younger man reportedly took the other guy’s wallet and keys.

Police arrested Carlyle David, 26, last Wednesday.

Burger lurker

A man was arrested Wed., April 3, for allegedly failing to return a laptop to its owner.

Police said that a 26-year-old left his $1,500 HP laptop at the Five Guys hamburger place at 296 Bleecker St. around noon Thurs., March 21. When he returned to retrieve his computer, an employee told him he mistakenly gave it to someone else.

The employee was able to arrange for the person who allegedly had the computer to return to give it back around 3 p.m. However, following the exchange, the laptop’s owner quickly found that he was still missing his property.

Police arrested Maleek Bradley, 28.

Gabriel Herman

and Rico Burney