Poetic injustice: Theft at Nuyorican Poets Cafe

BY GABE HERMAN | Police are looking for a woman in connection with a theft at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe in the East Village.

The incident occurred Fri., April 12, at the performing-arts space, at 236 E. Third St., between Avenues B and C.

At 8:30 p.m., a woman reportedly walked into the cafe and took a leather case that contained a cell phone and credit cards, then walked out.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is wanted for grand larceny. She is described as black, about 25 to 30 years old, and last seen wearing a blue hat, a pink jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.