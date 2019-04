Play ball! Little League opens season at Pr. 40

Greenwich Village Little League held its Opening Day ceremonies Sat., April 6, at Pier 40, at W. Houston St. A full lineup of local politicos was on hand, including Congressmember Jerrold Nadler, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, state Senators Brad Hoylman and Brian Kavanagh, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, City Comptroller Scott Stringer and District Leader candidate Jeannine Kiely.