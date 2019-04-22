OPINION: Freeze store evictions until S.B.J.S.A. is OK’d

BY SHARON WOOLUMS | A protest, led by Marni Halasa, owner of a family business recently forced to close in Chelsea, was held last week in front of the former Cornelia St. Cafe.
Unlike other protests where customers, joining with shop owners, focus their wrath upon landlords, this one centered on what the demonstrators called City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s failure.
“Cornelia St. Cafe and my own wouldn’t be closed if Johnson had kept his campaign pledge to promote progressive legislation like the Small Business Jobs Survival Act,” she said. “My poster holds Speaker Corey Johnson responsible and spells out why,” Halasa said. “Johnson turned his back on mom-and-pop businesses and the future of the Village by joining the rigging by REBNY’s lobby — creating sham hearings, phony initiatives, worthless bills and useless studies to ensure the status quo for big real estate.
“Under Johnson’s watch, an estimated 18,000 businesses have closed. Yet, with the growing crisis, the speaker continues to do nothing but collude with the Real Estate Board of New York to orchestrate ‘political theater’ and fake proposals that won’t save a single business or job.
“Corey, if you have a better solution to stop the closing of Village businesses, bring it forward,” Halasa declared. “If you don’t, pass the S.B.J.S.A. intact and vote it into law now — or enact a moratorium on commercial evictions when a lease expires. And maintain the moratorium until enough lawmakers have the political will to stand up to REBNY and vote a viable small business rights bill into law. End this crisis.
“Until Speaker Johnson lives up to his promise and finally passes a law to stop the closings or calls for a moratorium to freeze commercial evictions, we hold him responsible for all small business closings in New York City.”
Jim Drougas, owner of the Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Book Shop, on Carmine St., also sent a message to Speaker Johnson.
“My bookshop, and other well-established businesses in the Village cannot stay in business without a law protecting business owners during the one-sided unfair commercial lease-renewal process,” he said. “We desperately need a law giving shop owners rights to negotiate fair lease terms.
“For too long our [City Council] speakers have sided with the real estate lobby in denying just rights to small business owners when their leases expire.
“You pledged to find a solution and to move the S.B.J.S.A. to a vote,” Drougas said of Johnson. “What are we waiting for? Until there are little else but corporate chains and countless empty shops left in the Village? Because a solution exists in your Council that will stop all closings immediately, we necessarily must hold you responsible for the closings of our small businesses.”
For small businesses, it’s a battle of rights. Nine new bills were recently touted as helping small businesses. But not one gives a single right to desperate small business owners. Months negotiating behind closed doors at the speaker’s office produced nothing that will actually save businesses or jobs.
It was clear at last October’s hearing on the S.B.J.S.A. that Corey Johnson was convinced the S.B.J.S.A. was “not the silver bullet” to fix this crisis. But, Corey, with nine REBNY-created bullets shooting blanks, perhaps it’s time to reload the mercurial silver bullet and finally give the S.B.J.S.A. the shot it deserves.
Stating that the SBJSA would have saved the Cornelia Street Cafe is a lie. The cafe closed in the middle of its lease (and even if it hadn't, under SBJSA, landlords can still raise the rent to market rate). Lots of misinformation here. There are enough falsehoods coming out of the White House – we should hold ourselves to a higher standard.
You have no clue of what the bill does. First you are dead wrong that the landlord can raise the rent to market rate. He can ask for market rate but under this bill , he only has the right to ask . It is not like today where he DEMANDS and get what he wants. The bill gives rights to the tenants to negotiate equally with their landlords the new terms and if mutual agreement can't be reached then they go to an arbitration process which has many criteria the arbitrator follows. Speaker Johnson was sworn in Jan 1 2018 and had more than enough time for a hearing and pass the bill which would have given Cornelia Street Cafe a right to renew a 10 year lease. On April 19, 2009 former Small Business Committee Chairman David Yassky announced a crisis existed for small businesses in NYC, this was based upon the largest study ever of immigrant businesses. He held a hearing to find a solution on June 29, 2009 and his committee selected Small Business Jobs Survival Act as the best solution to stop the closings and save jobs. He became a sponsor along with the entire Small Business Committee making 32 sponsors. Within three months his committee was prepared to address a citywide crisis with legislation not political theater orchestrated by the real estate lobby with stalling studies and useless initiatives.
The day Johnson selected Mark Gjonaj as Chairman of the Small Business Committee he killed any hope for every small business owner , including the Cornelia Cafe owner, to negotiate a fair lease when their leases expired. Gjonaj was REBNY's top selection because Gjonaj is the owner of a real estate company and is only for landlords. With the selection of this pro-landlord to oversee small business owners facing a crisis , which Johnson readily acknowledges, Speaker Johnson should be held responsible for all closings. If on the other hand, Corey would have upheld his progressive values and selected an honest voice for small businesses , the Small Business Jobs Survival Act would have easily been selected as the best and only real solution to stop the closings and easily passed into law.
This city is becoming a GHOST TOWN! Literally ALL of my favorite restaurants in the East Village have closed for one reason .. THE RENT .. Paquitos (1st Avenue & 9th Street), Cucina De Pesce (4th Street and 2nd Avenue), Three of Cups (1st Avenue and 5th Street) and the spot where Benny's Burritos was (Avenue A & 7th Street) has literally been EMPTY for 5 years!!! This is not a normal course of business, this is not "let the market determine" .. this is landlord greed and the destruction of a community. This bill gives HOPE to business owners, why would anyone want to start a business and invest their life into it (talk to the former owner of Three of Cups who opened 25 years ago when no one wanted to invest in the East Village). And this is just one neighborhood .. what about Bleecker Street and Hudson Street and 6th Avenue .. Pass the Bill!
How can any member of our City Council walk down almost any street in New York City without being stricken with shame at this disease of abandoned stores, growing dangerously more numerous every day? Nero fiddled while Rome burned. And our City Council's just twittering deceptive nonsense on and on and on, avoiding an absolutely urgent SBJSA law that would blessedly enable small businesses to fight off extortion level rents at lease renewal time, which now is so torturing our endangered neighoorhoods. Obviously, Jim Drougas and Marni Halasa have suffered this first hand, Ms Halasa losing her hand working Cafe to a vicious rent increase and Mr Drougas, who's watching the stores around him closing down one after another while only deep anxiety awaits him when his least is up. The damage is so great! Just down the block from Mr Drougas' book store is the Cornelia Street Cafe, which just closed down when the Cafe's ex con landlord raise the rent to 40,000 dollars a month with no recourse. Yes, how can any City Council member walk through this city without true shame.