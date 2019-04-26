New push to restore Verrazano Bridge two-way toll

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | “For whom the bridge tolls” has been a thorny issue for the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge for decades, following its change to one-way tolling back in the 1980s.

The result was that Staten Islanders no longer had to pay a toll to return to their home borough and that congestion at toll plazas there was cut. But the Metropolitan Transportation Authority lost millions of dollars in annual revenue and congestion was increased in Downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn.

But that could all change soon, as congressional Democrats are now, at last, pushing new legislation to restore a two-way toll on the Verrazano.

Congressmembers Max Rose, Jerrold Nadler and Nydia Velazquez will host a press conference on Staten Island early on the morning of Sun., April 28, with Patrick Foye, the M.T.A. chairperson, and other local politicians to announce federal legislation to reinstate two-way tolling on the Verrazzano, plus increase transportation investments for Staten Island and South Brooklyn.

The proposal is to split the current $19 one-way toll to Staten Island into a $9.50 toll going in each direction. Existing discounts for Staten Islanders would continue to apply.

In addition, it’s projected a balanced two-way toll would also bring in an additional $10 million to $15 million per year for the M.T.A. from drivers who would otherwise be so-called “toll evaders” — meaning drivers who try to avoid tolls by taking alternate routes to circumvent them.

The current one-way toll on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is the only toll in the United States that is federally mandated. As a result, an act of Congress is required to change it.

A source said the legislation has “a broad base of support from all stakeholders.”

Rose this week wrote an op-ed in the Staten Island Advance saying that a two-way Verrazano toll would both increase revenue for the M.T.A. — that could be used on projects in Brooklyn and Staten Island — as well as cut traffic congestion.

The one-way Verrazano toll has been the scourge of Downtown Manhattan, which has been hammered with excessive traffic for decades as a result of it. A report released last year that was commissioned by the Hudson Square Connection Business Improvement District revealed what Downtowners have long known: A two-way toll on the Verrazano would drastically reduce traffic congestion in Lower Manhattan.

Sam Schwartz Engineering’s report, headed by the transit expert revealed that up to 137 vehicles per hour could be removed from westbound Canal, Watts and Houston streets with a two-way bridge toll.

These corridors are where vehicles head westbound toward the Holland Tunnel. With Staten Island-bound traffic on the Verrazano being tolled — but not Manhattan-bound traffic — Schwartz estimated that 70 percent of westbound trips to New Jersey take the route through Manhattan instead of the I-278 route through Staten Island.