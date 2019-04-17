Manhattan Snaps, Week of April 18, 2019

Former East Village activist and photographer John Penley gave his photo archives sometime ago to New York University’s Tamiment Library. During years documenting the Downtown scene, Penley shot countless luminaries, the likes of drug guru Timothy Leary at the former Collective Unconscious on the Lower East Side, below, and performance artist Karen Finley at a Refuse & Resist! benefit at the former Palladium on E. 14th St., above, today an N.Y.U. dorm. Tamiment focuses on radical and left history. Penley reported the museum is currently consolidating all of its photo collections onto one floor.