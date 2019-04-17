Manhattan Snaps, Week of April 18, 2019

Former East Village activist and photographer John Penley gave his photo archives sometime ago to New York University’s Tamiment Library. During years documenting the Downtown scene, Penley shot countless luminaries, the likes of drug guru Timothy Leary at the former Collective Unconscious on the Lower East Side, below, and performance artist Karen Finley at a Refuse & Resist! benefit at the former Palladium on E. 14th St., above, today an N.Y.U. dorm. Tamiment focuses on radical and left history. Penley reported the museum is currently consolidating all of its photo collections onto one floor.
This photo of Keith Haring at an ACT UP protest at City Hall is the most requested and used photo in my archive. It is currently being included in an upcoming exhibition of Haring's artwork at the Tate Liverpool museum in the UK. The exhibit will then travel to two other museums in other countries in Europe………. .https://www.flickr.com/photos/tamiment/3983479851/in/album-72157620867253660/
Actually Bobst Library at NYU is not only moving photos from its Special Collections to the second floor. The library is consolidating six Special Collection libraries including Tamiment Library which has collections of William Kunstler papers , East Village squatters posters and art work , Emma Goldman papers and all kinds of NYC radical artwork and other collections on the same floor. The floor will be open to the public and anyone can see all the Special Collections Libraries exhibits in one location when the move is done. If anyone wants to see a small sample of photos from my archive copy and paste this link….. .https://www.flickr.com/photos/tamiment/sets/72157620867253660/