Manhattan Snaps, Week of April 11, 2019

This photo from Feb. 28, 1935, of Jane and Washington Sts. — and of the High Line when it was still a functioning freight railroad — is captioned “New Playground Site.” The view is looking north. Today, this section of the High Line no longer exists. In the late 1990s, an apartment building was constructed on the west side of Washington St. north of Jane St. As part of the project, a small sitting park was also created along Washington St. (Photo by Alajos Schuszler / NYC Parks Dept.)