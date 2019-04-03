Manhattan Happenings, Week of April 4, 2019

BY ROSE ADAMS AND RICO BURNEY |

COMMUNITY

L-Train Open House: The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Department of Transportation will be holding their last open house at which residents can learn about and give feedback on the upcoming L-train “slowdown” and the future of M14 crosstown bus service. Mon., April 8, at the 14th St. Y, 344 E. 14th St., between First and Second Aves.

Rent Laws Town Hall: New York’s current rent regulations are set to expire in 2019. The Cooper Square Committee will be holding a discussion with elected officials, including state Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Harvey Epstein to discuss the way forward to protect New York City renters. Sat., April 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Speyer Hall, 184 Eldridge St.

TALKS

“Let’s Talk Democracy”: Tompkins Square Library hosts a weekly community conversation about how federal, New York State, and New York City governments function, and how residents can affect lasting change. Thursdays, April 11, 18 and 25 at 5:30 p.m. at 331 E. 10th St. Free.

The Lillian Wald Symposium: In this year’s fourth annual symposium at the Henry Street Settlement, a group of panelists who work in city government, local activism and historical research discuss solutions to the city’s housing crisis. Wed., April 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 99 Essex St. Free, but RSVP required. To learn more, visit http://les.nyc/events/fourth-annual-lillian-wald-symposium-at-henry-street-settlement/

ARTS

The MoCCA Arts Festival: This two-day festival for independent comics, cartoons and animation will feature the work of more than 400 artists, as well as lectures and workshops. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sat., April 6, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sun., April 7, at Metropolitan West, 639 W. 46th St. Tickets $10. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.societyillustrators.org/events/mocca-arts-festival

Soundtrack of America: Hudson Yard’s performing-arts venue, The Shed, opens this weekend with a five-night celebration concert series celebrating the impact that African-Americans have had on American music through the years. Each night will be a unique program with a different lineup of musicians. The series will be orchestrated by “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen, with creative input from Quincy Jones. The series starts Fri., April 5, and runs every other night through Sun., April 14. The Shed at Hudson Yards can be found at W. 30th St., between 10th and 11th Aves. Tickets start at $25. For showtimes and nightly lineups, visit https://theshed.org/program/series/1-soundtrack-of-america.

FOOD

Smorgasburg WTC 2019 kicks off Fri., April 12, and will bring 25 food vendors to Fulton St. every Friday through October, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Oculus Plaza, between Church and Greenwich Sts. No admission fee.

RECREATIONAL

The Bloody Mary Festival: Fans of Bloody Marys can sample a variety of tomato-vodka cocktails from across the city and vote for their favorite one. The festival will include a live DJ, local vendors and temporary tattoo artists. Sun., April 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grand Prospect Hall, 263 Prospect Ave, Brooklyn. Tickets $50. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.thebloodymaryfest.com/nyc-ny-4-7-19.

The Spring Fling Dance Party benefit for the Lower Eastside Girl Club promises to be an exciting night filled with music by DJs Va$htie and Mia Moretti. This year’s party will be hosted by “Orange Is the New Black” star Natasha Lyonne. Wed., April 10, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the DL, 95 Delancey St. Tickets $100. To purchase tickets, visit https://girlsclubspringfling.org/lite-ui/?controller=home.

KIDS

“Atropia!”: This festival, presented by Wingspan Arts, offers free creative workshops, like leaf stamping, ballet and improv, to children ages 4 to 10. For a $2 fee, children can also get their face painted, make buttons or pose in the photo booth. Sat., April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson School, 100 W. 77th St. For more information, visit https://wingspanarts.org/events/

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 5 meets Thurs., April 11, 6 p.m., at Xavier High School, 30 W. 16th St., second-floor library.

Community Board 6 meets Wed., April 10, 7 p.m., at N.Y.U. School of Dentistry, 433 First Ave., Room 210.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

Seventh Precinct Community Council meets Wed., April 10, 7:30 p.m., at 19 1/2 Pitt St.