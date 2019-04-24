Manhattan Happenings, Week of April 25, 2019

BY ROSE ADAMS AND RICO BURNEY |

ARTS

Silent Voices: Lovestate: The Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus performs songs about identity, racism, sexism and belonging, with commissions by Pulitzer Prize winners David Lang and Caroline Shaw, Olga Bell, Nico Muhly and others. Thurs., May 2, through Sun., May 5; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The New Victory Theater, 209 W. 42nd St. Tickets $17 to $ 42. For more information, visit: https://tickets.newvictory.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=9438

ON FOOT

Car-Free Broadway: Pedestrians will have free roam over Broadway between Union and Times squares, on Sat., April 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in belated observance of Earth Day. In place of cars, the city and local groups have numerous activities planned along the route, including walking tours, Zumba and environmental-themed programming. For a complete list of events, visit https://www1.nyc.gov/html/dot/summerstreets/html/carfree/activities.shtml. Free.

MOVIES

“The Collector of Bedford Street”: The Bedford Barrow Commerce Block Association will be screening the 2002 Academy Award-nominated documentary “The Collector of Bedford Street,” a documentary on the late Larry Selman, a developmentally disabled Greenwich Village community activist and fundraiser par excellence. The film’s director, Alice Elliott, will be in attendance. Wed., May 1 at 7 p.m., at Greenwich House Music School, 46 Barrow St. Running time 34 minutes. Free.

KIDS

Realize Your Beauty Day: This sixth annual festival celebrates inner beauty and self-love through a variety of performances and arts and crafts activities, empowering speakers, refreshments and more. Children of all ages welcome. Sun., April 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at BALANCE, 112 W. 27th St., seventh floor. Tickets $18, $12 for children ages 12 and under. To purchase tickerts, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-youth-self-confidence-festival-realize-your-beauty-day-tickets-59178866583

Young Chefs: Freshmade NYC’s one-hour dropoff classes let children ages 4½ to 7-plus get creative in the kitchen. Little chefs will learn cooking techniques and kitchen safety, as well as recipes they’re sure to enjoy. Runs through Fri., May 31; classes are Mondays through Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Freshmade NYC, 636 Broadway, Suite 516. Registration is $45 per class. To learn more, visit: https://www.hisawyer.com/freshmade/schedules/activity-set/56747

TALKS

TimesTalks: Dr. Ruth: Jennifer Senior, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times, sits down with America’s most famous sex therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Westheimer, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor, is the host of the longtime hit radio show “Sexually Speaking,” as well as several TV programs. Her uninhibited approach has transformed the conversation around sexuality and sex education. Mon., April 29, at 7 p.m., at Merkin Concert Hall, 129 W. 67th St. Tickets $60. To learn more, visit https://www.timestalks.com/talks/dr-ruth/

Black Icons of Podcasting: Crissle West: Writer/radio producer Rebecca Carroll sits down with Crissle West, co-host of hit podcast “The Read,” which discusses the latest entertainment news, and reaches an audience of more than 150,000. Mon., April 29, from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., at The Greene Space, 44 Charlton St. Tickets $15. To buy tickets, visit http://www.thegreenespace.org/event/black-icons-of-podcasting-crissle-west/

RECREATIONAL

U Can Ukulele: The Tompkins Square Public Library will be hosting three 70-minute ukulele sessions for beginners, on Wednesdays, on April 24, May 1 and May 15, at 6 p.m., at 331 E. 10th St., in the basement. Free, but registration required. Must bring your own ukulele. To register, visit https://www.nypl.org.

Coloring Party! Women in Science: Astronauts and Astronomers: Bluestockings Books is hosting writer and illustrator Tasha Gross, whose latest coloring book, “Women in Science: Astronauts and Astronomers,” aims to build bridges between STEM and the arts. All ages welcome. Thurs., May 2, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at 152 Allen St. Free.

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 4 meets Wed., May 1, at 6:30 p.m., at Hudson Guild Elliot Center, 441 W. 26th St., Dan Carpenter Room A/B.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

17th Precinct Community Council meets Tues., April 30, at 6 p.m., at Sutton Place Synagogue, 224 E. 51st St.