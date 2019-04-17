Manhattan Happenings, Week of April 18, 2019

BY ROSE ADAMS AND RICO BURNEY |

ARTS

Funeral for a Tree: Judson Memorial Church, on Washington Square, will be hosting what is believed to be the first funeral service for a tree, and as one might imagine, this will not be your average funeral service. This will be a fundraiser for Trees.org, an organization that plants trees in areas around the world that have been devastated by deforestation and poor land management. Event organizers promise a night of music, poetry and rousing sermons by top environmentalists. The host will be actor Matthew Morrison of TV’s “Glee” and Broadway’s original cast of “Hairspray.” Thurs., April 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at 55 Washington Square South. General admission $25; V.I.P. tickets $100. For more information and tickets, visit https://willobaum.splashthat.com.

“Paul Swan Is Dead and Gone:” Andy Warhol muse Paul Swan, who died in 1972, is returning to New York to hold a salon in a Chelsea townhouse. Or rather, actor Tony Torn will be playing Swan, who once dubbed himself “the most famous unknown person in New York,” in an intimate, immersive play. Previews begin Thurs., April 25. Opening night is Wed., May 1. The show runs through Fri., May 19, at Torn Page, 435 W. 22nd St. Tickets range from $25 to $60. For showtimes, tickets and more information, visit http://thecivilians.org/upcoming/paul-swan-is-dead-and-gone/ or call 212-352-3101.

MOVIES

“Green Book”: See the 2018 Academy Award-winning film, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, written and directed by Peter Farrelly, for free at the Tompkins Square Library, at 331 E. 10th St. Sat., April 20, at 2 p.m., in the library’s basement. 130 minutes.

Greenwich Village History: The Hudson Park Library, at 66 Leroy St., will be screening four short 16-mm films documenting Village life from 1960 to 1984 on Mon., April 22, at 6 p.m. For synopses, visit https://on.nypl.org/2XbxayC. Free.

KIDS

Cycling Through the City: No, this is not a bike tour. It’s a chance for kids to learn about the city’s 200-year history of bicycling, at the Museum of the City of New York’s new exhibition on the bike culture of the past and present. Kids can then craft their own bracelet made of recycled bike parts. Fri., April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, at Fifth Ave. and 103rd St. Free with museum admission, which is pay what you wish.

Easter Bunny Extravaganza: The Easter Bunny will be taking over Chelsea Park, between Ninth and 10th Aves. and W. 27th and W. 28th Sts., on Sat., April 20, for a fun day filled with arts and crafts, an egg hunt and, most important, chocolate. The program runs from noon to 3 p.m. and is designed for children ages 6 to 10. For more information, call 212-255-3705 or e-mail [email protected]

TALKS

“This Is Cuba”: photojournalist and author David Ariosto will be in conversation with Cynthia Carris Alonso, a photographer and photo editor for publications including Newsweek, to discuss his new book “This Is Cuba.” The book documents life on the island over a nine-year period and discusses what changes are coming to the nation. The free event will take place Wed., April 24, at 6:30 p.m., in the Mid-Manhattan Library, 476 Fifth Ave., 42nd St. entrance, program room. FREE.

Van Jones: The CNN host and President Obama’s former special adviser on green jobs will be at the Brennan Center at New York University School of Law on Mon., April 22, at 6 p.m., to screen the first episode of his new documentary series, “The Redemption Project.” The series gives a firsthand look at “restorative justice.” The screening will be followed by a discussion with Van Jones about his hopes for transforming the U.S. criminal justice system. At N.Y.U. Law’s Vanderbilt Hall, at 40 Washington Square South. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2KIp8vL. Free.

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 1 meets Tues., April 23, at 6 p.m., at the Blue School, 241 Water St.

Community Board 3 meets Tues., April 23, at 6:30 p.m., at P.S. 20, 166 Essex St., between E. Houston and Stanton Sts.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

First Precinct Community Council meets Thurs., April 25, at 16 Ericsson Place, at 6:30 p.m.

Fifth Precinct Community Council meets Wed., April 24, at 19 Elizabeth St., at 7 p.m.

Sixth Precinct Community Council meets Wed., April 24, at Our Lady of Pompeii, 25 Carmine St., at 7:30 p.m.

10th Precinct Community Council meets Wed., April 24, at 230 W. 20th St., at 7 p.m.

20th Precinct Community Council meets Mon., April 22, at 120 W. 82nd St., at 7 p.m.

23rd Precinct Community Council meets Wed., April 24, at 164 E. 102nd St., at 6 p.m.