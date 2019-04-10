Manhattan Happenings, Week of April 11, 2019

BY ROSE ADAMS AND RICO BURNEY |

TALKS

“Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct It?”: New Yorker writer Patricia Marx and cartoonist Roz Chast speak about their new book “Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct It?” a collection of Marx’s mother’s one-liners illustrated by Chast. Tues., April 16, at Shakespeare & Co., 2020 Broadway, between 69th and 70th Sts., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.

Jill Abramson with Jane Mayer: Merchants of Truth: Abramson, the former executive editor of The New York Times, who found herself at the center of a plagiarism scandal this year, and Mayer, an acclaimed New Yorker writer, talk about how news outlets have managed (or haven’t) to transition to the digital age. Tues., April 16, at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Ave., at 42nd St., at 7 p.m. Tickets $40. To learn more, visit: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/04/16/jill-abramson-jane-mayer?nref=56896

ARTS

A night of poetry: The New York Public Library’s special emphasis on L.G.B.T.Q. programming ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in June continues on Mon., April 15, with poet JP Howard leading a night of poetry and discussion of women’s issues. Howard’s 2016 poetry collection “Say/Mirror” was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Poetry. At the Yorkville Library, 222 E. 79th St., between Second and Third Aves., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free.

Reflective Nature: Spring has sprung, but the best place to see flowers in bloom is inside at world-renowned floral artist Jeff Leatham’s immersive exhibit in the Meatpacking District. This is the final week to experience this unique space featuring 1,100 artfully arranged orchids, which appear infinite in number because of strategically placed mirrors. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Mon., April 15, at Intersect by Lexus, 412 W. 14th St., third floor. Free.

MOVIES

“Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads,” the little-seen 1983 film that was director Spike Lee’s graduate thesis at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, will be screened on 16-mm film Wed., April 17, in the Seward Park Library community room, 192 E. Broadway, between Clinton and Rutgers Sts, at 6:30 p.m. 90 minutes. Free.

“Kaddish”: Author, activist and journalist Yossi Klein’s 1984 documentary about coming to terms with the fear his Holocaust-survivor father instilled in him during childhood about future persecution of Jews, will screen in the Webster Library auditorium, 1465 York Ave., between E. 77th and 78th Sts., Sat., April 13, at 2 p.m. 92 minutes. Free.

WORKSHOPS

Writing/Performance Lab: Local artists can bring their in-progress writing pieces, screenplays and performances and receive feedback from the other attendees. Anyone is welcome. Thurs., April 18, at the Tompkins Square Library, 331 E. 10th St., second floor, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free, but registration required. To sign up here, visit: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/04/18/writingperformance-lab .

COMMUNITY

La Plaza Cultural Garden Cleanup: The “winter flowers,” which sprung from the top of the chain-link fence that surrounded the community garden until last month, are (at least, temporarily) gone. However, the warmer weather is here, which means it’s time to tidy up the garden in order for residents to enjoy the summer flowers. The first of the community cleanup efforts will be at noon on Sat., April 13. The event organizers ask that volunteers wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty. For more information, contact Time’s Up at [email protected].

The 50th Anniversary of the Greenwich Village Historic District: The Village was designated a historic district in 1969. To celebrate the historic district’s 50th anniversary, the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation will be hosting a weekend of events, including walking tours, a concert in Washington Square Park, open houses and more. The main celebration will take place at Washington Square Park’s Garibaldi Plaza (east of the fountain plaza) Sat., April 13, from noon to 3 p.m., and will include live music and arts and crafts. For the full schedule, visit https://www.gvshp.org/_gvshp/events/gvhd50weekend.htm .

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 2 meets Thurs., April 18, at P.S. 41, 116 W. 11th St., auditorium, at 6:30 p.m.

Community Board 8 meets Wed., April 17, at Manhattan Park Theatre Club, 8 River Road, Roosevelt Island, at 6:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

Ninth Precinct Community Council meets Tues., April 16, at 321 E. Fifth St., at 7 p.m.

13th Precinct Community Council meets Tues., April 16, at 230 E. 21st St., at 6:30 p.m.

24th Precinct Community Council meets Wed., April 17, at 151 W. 100th St., at 7 p.m.

Midtown North Precinct Community Council meets Tues., April 16, at 306 W. 54th St., at 7 p.m.

Midtown South Precinct Community Council meets Thurs., April 18, at New Yorker Hotel, 481 Eighth Ave., at 7 p.m.