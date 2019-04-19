Jay-Z to rock Webster Hall’s reopening

BY GABE HERMAN | After being closed 20 months for renovations, Webster Hall is set to reopen in a big way with a Jay-Z show on Fri., April 26.

The legendary Village venue is at 125 E. 11th St. between Third and Fourth Aves. It closed in August 2017 after being sold to a group of new owners that include BSE Global, which owns the Barclays Center, and AEG Presents, which also owns Bowery Presents.

After construction work, Webster Hall will now have new bathrooms, an elevator, an overhauled lounge and entrance and improved acoustics.

Jay Marciano, C.E.O. of AEG Presents, said their goal was to modernize the space but keep it true to its roots.

“In renovating one of New York’s most historic and iconic venues,” he said, “our goals were simple and straightforward: Maintain the integrity of the space, modernize it to create an incredible concert experience for fans and performers, and book a dynamic mix of artists in music today.”

Webster Hall’s building dates back to 1886. It hosted entertainment and social events from its beginnings, and was a club during the Prohibition years.

It was renamed The Ritz in the 1980s and hosted big names like Iggy Pop, Prince, Aerosmith, U2, Run-DMC, Bo Diddley, Guns N’ Roses and many more.

Its name reverted back to Webster Hall in 1992, and the place continued to host big names and acts as a music-and-dance venue.

Jay-Z’s opening night show on April 26 will be a B-sides show, featuring deeper cuts from his extensive catalog.

Patti Smith will perform at Webster Hall on May 1 and 2. Other upcoming bands include Vampire Weekend and MGMT. A full list of upcoming shows can be found at websterhall.com/shows.