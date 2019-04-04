Fire at Fairway on Upper West Side

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A fire broke out in the basement of Fairway supermarket on the afternoon on Mon., April 1, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed to the famed Upper West Side grocery store at 2131 Broadway, between 74th and 75th Sts., after a fire alarm was pulled at 1:27 p.m. The first to arrive at the scene were there by 1:33 p.m. A total of 12 units with a total of 60 firefighters responded to the call. The blaze was officially brought under control by 3 p.m.

According to the Fire Department, one firefighter sustained a minor injury, and the investigation into what caused the fire is still being investigated.

Owners of the supermarket could not be reached for comment.